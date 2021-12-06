ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Out of gift ideas? Consider providing your loved one with an experience

By John Matarese
newsnet5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's no need to wander the mall looking for something a loved one has probably received five times before. Instead, consider an experience gift this holiday season. Nedra McDaniel is a travel writer who writes the Adventure Mom Blog. She showed off iFly, a chain with two dozen locations...

www.news5cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
kiss951.com

13 Unique Gift Ideas For Someone Who Has Everything

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
New Pittsburgh Courier

Special gifts to celebrate loved ones

(Family Features) Stylish, flavorful, healthy, useful for daily life – gifts of all kinds can put smiles on your loved ones’ faces this holiday season. Whether the special person on your list is a fashion expert, foodie, work-at-home busybody or the neighborhood gearhead, these practical presents offer exciting ways to make the holidays memorable.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
myfox28columbus.com

Experience Columbus Holiday Gift Guide Idea: Play Cbus

Experience Columbus has made it easier than ever to shop local for the holidays this year. Check out their 2021 Holiday Gift Guide to get ideas for everyone on your list. Play Cbus in Worthington is listed in the section for the "adventurer who lives for the thrill". Alissa and Cameron (and their kids) visited the indoor playground to find out about their holiday specials.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
NBC San Diego

Check Out These Homemade Christmas Gift Ideas for Everyone

Picture it: Christmas is fast approaching, and the things you wanted to gift friends are all too pricey for your budget. Or, you've waited too long to order something nice for your parents in time for Christmas. With the pandemic supply chains likely to put a damper on everything from...
LIFESTYLE
howdoesshe.com

14 Gift Ideas For Everyone On Your List

**This post is sponsored by Zulily and ShopStyle. All opinions are my own.**. It’s officially December and every December 1st, I feel the pressure. Pressure to get JUST the right gifts for everyone on my list. From my mom, to my hubby, to each of my 6 kids, gift buying...
SHOPPING
ABC News

Consider these 12 books for your loved ones this holiday season

Have you ever noticed that not that many books come out in December? It’s true. It’s a publishing thing. Exactly when people are in stores shopping for holiday gifts, new releases are scarcer than ever. The good news is the books that do come out in December can get even more attention. So look for these titles when you’re running around crazy trying to find the perfect gifts. They’ll be hot off the press and can help you cross all your loved ones off the list.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
News Channel Nebraska

Holiday Gifts Your Gearhead Will Love

Originally Posted On: https://redmountainfunding.co/blog/gearhead-holiday-gifts/. Finding the right gifts for car lovers can be complicated. You want to give them something unique that fits both their personality and their hobby, but this can be quite a challenge. Keep in mind that being a gearhead is about much more than cars themselves – it’s a lifestyle.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Writer#Restaurants#Pub#Cooking#Ifly#Renaissance#British
Essence

Sustainable Gifts for the Eco-Conscious Loved-Ones on Your List

Put Mother Earth first with these functional, fashionable and well-designed winners. I’m trying not to focus on landfills too much here, but honestly, until I got into this gift guide, I had no idea that the world is actually running out of space for dumping trash. We’ve gotta educate ourselves so we can leave the next generation with enough clean air and water.
ENVIRONMENT
101wkqx.com

Need a gift idea? Have an artist create a custom song for your loved one!

When trying to find a gift for that special someone, it can be really hard! Especially for the person that has everything, and you’re not 12 anymore so the coupon book that promises you’ll do chores isn’t as cute. What IS adorable is this- Song Finch. You can have an artist make a song for your SO. Just answer a few simple questions, like if you want them to use their name or mention the occasion. You can even tell them what kind of vibe you want it to be. Romantic? Sure! Funny? No problem! It’s a way to tell someone you really care, but letting the professionals handle it, the real musicians! Check it out here…
MUSIC
theshoppersweekly.com

Gift Ideas for the Gardener in your Life

It’s only a few weeks to Christmas and there are always people on your list that you struggle to purchase something meaningful and not just a wrapped gift under the tree. If you have a gardener on your list here are some ideas. Most gardeners have their favorite hoe and other common gardening tools, so don’t try to purchase any of those. Find things that are unique to your gardener. Do they like to vegetable garden, flower garden, are they into a certain type of flowers or perennials, do they plant bulbs, etc. If you have walked through their yard, you probably know the answer, but if you are uncertain, ask them questions about gardening. A true gardener loves to talk about gardening. Perhaps you can pick up some tips from the conversation as well as knowledge for yourself. When all else fails, Google “Gifts for the gardener” and you will be amazed at the selection and ideas. Keep in mind that some of the ideas may not be suitable for your gardener so a conversation is still your best bet. Here are some things that I received or purchased myself in the last 3 years that you may not find in some gardener’s sheds, but I know they are good, useful products that most gardeners would enjoy.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Google
ClickOnDetroit.com

GIFT GUIDE: Shop these thoughtful car safety gift deals for your loved one

This holiday season, give the gift of automobile safety. Our Black Friday Sale features eight products that will help you and your loved ones stay safe on the road. From dashcams to an ice scraper to a key organizer, these tools are designed to improve safety, comfort, and convenience. For...
CARS
fashionisers.com

6 Meaningful Christmas Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Loved One With

With Christmas right around the corner, there is no more time to procrastinate. In less than a month, Christmas will be upon us, so you better get moving and figure out what gifts you are getting for your loved ones this year. If you are not particularly good at picking out gifts, or you are stumped about what to get a loved one this year since it seems like you got them everything up to now, these 6 gifts are going to help you out. The following list is full of amazing ideas including some that can be adjusted and used for different ages and interests.
LIFESTYLE
Wbaltv.com

Gift ideas for your furry friends this holiday season

As you're doing your Christmas shopping this year, don't forget to get gifts for your pets. Here to tell us about the best pet gifts this holiday season is Charlotte Reed, our Pet-trendologist.
PETS
Fox 59

Indy Maven gives "experience" gift ideas

Are you looking for something other than a gift you have to wrap? Something with a lot of wow factor? Indy Maven found five local out of the box gift experiences that could be fantastic surprises for your loved ones. We talk to cofounder and CEO of Indy Maven, Leslie Bailey.
GW Hatchet

Gifts ideas for your professors

Thank your professors for their hard work after a taxing year with a gift tailored to their interests. We’ve compiled a list of gifts suitable for professors of all disciplines just in time for your holiday shopping. From a “Save the Comma” mug for your English professor to a Julius Caesar pen holder for your history professor, we’ve rounded up a list of gifts for all the professors on your list this year.
LIFESTYLE
107.3 KFFM

Get the Most Beautiful Gifts for your Loved ones Locally

When shopping for Christmas gifts it's hard not to jump on to Amazon, but what if I told you some of the most memorable and easy gifts are right here in the Yakima Valley?. Check out the beautiful shops below to see what you could be scoring for your Christmas gifts this year. You could surprise yourself and your loved ones by going here.
YAKIMA, WA
southlakessentinel.com

Gifts to Buy Your Indecisive Loved Ones

What to get that person who says they don’t know what they want…. The holidays are fast approaching, and consumer culture is reaching its peak. Everyone loves receiving gifts, but the season also places a spotlight on giving them. It can be hard to guess what people will want to receive, and there’s a fine line between getting a cute knick knack and receiving an object that will quickly be donated. Here are some gift ideas for that elusive recipient.
LIFESTYLE
The Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: Random gifts of love

Pamela Loxley Drake has a way of brightening the holiday season for strangers and family alike.I came up with this idea when trying to figure out how to teach my grandkids the importance of giving to others. And a way to keep them busy during the time we spent together. Ornaments were to be made, then handed out randomly to the people the kids chose, saying "Happy Holidays" then walking away. Random gifts of love. Granddaughters Sydney and Gabby (now adults) were little when the first ornaments were constructed. With a Christmas basket filled with their artistic endeavors, we walked...
BEAVERTON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy