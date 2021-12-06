ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

A fiery, single-single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a man on the Northwest Side (San Antonio, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C4bWs_0dF8FCkd00
A fiery, single-single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a man on the Northwest Side (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report

A man was killed following a fiery crash Saturday evening on the Northwest Side.

As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place in the 12000 block of Culebra Road. Eyewitnesses reported to police that the man’s white Ford F250 crossed the center median, lost control, hit a guardrail.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A fiery, single-single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a man on the Northwest Side

December 6, 2021

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

A hit-and-run crash killed a female pedestrian in Sparks (Sparks, NV)

A woman died of injuries she suffered following an auto-pedestrian accident Saturday in west Sparks. The fatal hit-and-run crash took place at around 11:27 p.m. at G Street and El Rancho Drive. According to the reports, an older model gray four-door vehicle was traveling west on G Street through the intersection of El Rancho Drive on a green light when the vehicle struck two pedestrians in the crosswalk.
SPARKS, NV
Nationwide Report

25-year-old Port Orchard woman injured after a DUI crash north of Shelton (Shelton, WA)

On Tuesday, a 25-year-old Port Orchard woman suffered injuries after an impaired driver crashed into her vehicle just north of Shelton. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place at around 5:13 p.m. near the intersection of State Route 102 and Highway 101 near Sanderson Field. The preliminary investigation indicated that the 32-year-old Shelton man crashed into the woman’s vehicle from behind. The woman called for help after the crash.
SHELTON, WA
Nationwide Report

A crash involving a semi-truck causes major traffic delays on US95, 515 SB near Pecos (Las Vegas, NV)

A wreck involving a semi-truck on Tuesday night caused major traffic delays along U.S. 95 and the 515 near Pecos. The early reports showed that the motor vehicle accident involving a semi-truck led to property damage. The events that have resulted in the accident remain unknown at this time. It is also unclear if the crash caused any injuries or if anyone was hospitalized.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

2 people hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in southwest valley (Las Vegas, NV)

On Tuesday, two people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in the southwest valley. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place at around 11:34 a.m. on South Durango Drive at the Interstate 215 Beltway in which a patrol vehicle and a Sedan were involved. On arrival, emergency personnel took the driver of the Sedan and an officer to University Medical Center with minimal injuries.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy