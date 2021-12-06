A fiery, single-single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a man on the Northwest Side (San Antonio, TX) Nationwide Report

A man was killed following a fiery crash Saturday evening on the Northwest Side.

As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place in the 12000 block of Culebra Road. Eyewitnesses reported to police that the man’s white Ford F250 crossed the center median, lost control, hit a guardrail.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A fiery, single-single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a man on the Northwest Side

December 6, 2021