Drugs worth more than £500,000 recovered in Aberdeen

A second man has been charged in connection with an attempted murder outside an Edinburgh supermarket.A 32-year-old man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked with what Police Scotland described as a bladed article outside a Tesco in the capital’s Gracemount Drive on November 11.The man, who police said was attacked at about 8pm, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Officers have not given an update on his condition.On Wednesday the force said a second man had now been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder.A 38-year-old man is expected to appear...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO