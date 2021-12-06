Princess Charlotte receives personal mention from Shakira and it's so sweet

Image Source: Getty / Georges De Keerle / Max Mumby/Indigo. Prince William just shared a special memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, that'll make you go, "Aww!" In an episode of Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk series, which airs on Dec. 6, William shared Diana's favorite song to sing in the car as a way to calm his anxieties on the way to boarding school, according to People. "One of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner's 'The Best' because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment . . . we'd even get the policeman in the car, he'd be occasionally singing along, as well," he said. "When I listen to it now, it takes me back to those car rides and brings back lots of memories of my mother," he added.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO