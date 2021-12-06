ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Charlotte receives personal mention from Shakira and it's so sweet

By Danielle Stacey
Hello Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duke of Cambridge revealed his children's favourite song as he appeared on the Time To Walk series for Apple Fitness+ - and the artist in question has had the best reaction!. Prince William said that his eldest children, Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, six, take it in...

