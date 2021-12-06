ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Health Matters: Review your health care needs and finances at the end of the year

By Qing Yang and Kevin Parker
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 3 days ago

Clinics and hospital operating rooms have recently become noticeably busier as people try to squeeze in appointments and procedures before the end of the calendar year. Many are taking advantage of lower cost-sharing after deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums are met. Others want to use up insurance benefits before their plan resets or changes. Indeed, now is a great time to review your health care needs, budget, and expenses.

Deadlines for health insurance applications

First off, make sure you have health insurance lined up for next year (See our previous articles on how to choose insurance plans here and here.). If you have Medicare, the last day to convert from traditional to Medicare Advantage (and vice versa), or to switch plans, is Dec. 7. If you need to sign up for Medicare, the general enrollment period runs from Jan. 1 to March 31. The last day to purchase a plan from the health care marketplace is Dec. 15 for coverage to start in January, or Jan. 15 for coverage that starts in February. Check with your human resources department about open enrollment for employer-sponsored plans.

Deductibles and out-of-pocket max

The deductible is the amount the patient must pay for medical services before their insurance kicks in. After you meet the deductible, insurance will cover the majority of the cost of care. The deductible resets at the beginning of every year, so if you delay care until then, you’ll need to meet that threshold again. If you haven’t met your deductible yet, some plans allow “fourth-quarter rollover” so the amount you pay in the last few months of the year is credited for the next year’s deductible, which is helpful if you’ve incurred large health expenses late in the year.

As the deductible and coinsurance accumulate, the total may reach your out-of-pocket maximum, after which insurance will pay 100% for covered services by in-network providers. You can essentially enjoy “free health care.” Check your insurance member portal to see if you’ve met the deductible and out-of-pocket amounts yet. Keep in mind these amounts may increase next year if you switch plans, so utilize your benefits and save money before the policies change.

Health flexible spending accounts

If you’ve set aside money into FSAs, for healthcare or dependent care, then you must spend the funds by the end of the year. These accounts are “use it or lose it,” although some may give you a grace period of a few months. Things eligible for health FSAs include the usual copays and coinsurance, but also eyeglasses, hearing aids, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy purchases such as vitamins, condoms, sunscreen, and sanitary pads. Save the receipts and submit reimbursement by the deadline which is usually in the spring.

Medical services to consider

Whether you’re trying to spend down an FSA, meet your deductible threshold, or get the most out of your insurance benefits, here are some services that can improve your health (physical, mental and financial):

* Order a 90-day supply of your prescription medicine.

* See a specialist or obtain a second opinion.

* Complete preventive screenings. Common tests include mammogram, colonoscopy, calcium score for heart disease, bone density scan, and imaging for lung cancer and aortic aneurysm. What’s appropriate for you depends on your age and medical history, so check with your doctor.

* Schedule elective surgeries that can enhance your quality of life – cataracts, acid reflux, hernias, joint replacements, you get the idea. Less invasive procedures include joint and spine injections, acupuncture, and physical therapy.

* Get an eye exam. If you have vision insurance, use up the annual allowance for glasses or contact lenses.

* Dental insurance usually has a maximum benefit limit. If you haven’t used all of it, it’s time to take care of that root canal or chipped tooth. If you need significant dental work that will cost a lot, ask the dentist to split the work between now and January so you maximize both this and next year’s benefit.

Your to-do list might be already growing long as the holiday season approaches, but that’s no excuse to overlook your health. Give your body some well-deserved attention and you can start 2022 having already fulfilled some of those New Year’s resolutions!

Qing Yang and Kevin Parker are a married couple and live in Springfield. Dr. Yang received her medical degree from Yale University School of Medicine and completed residency training at Massachusetts General Hospital. She is an anesthesiologist at HSHS Medical Group. Parker has helped formulate and administer public policy at various city and state governments around the country. He is formerly the group chief information officer for education with the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology. This column is not intended to substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. The opinions are those of the writers and do not represent the views of their employers.

Comments / 0

Related
Cincinnati Herald

Care Corner: Advocating for health

An essential part of caregiving for the family member is insurance. The care and support of insurance are tantamount to essential care. The issue that children and caregivers have regarding family is activating insurance when necessary. The ability to advocate with insurance is stressful, time-consuming, and vital to your loved ones. The professional caregiver they too, are impacted by insurance in that they may not have the services or supplies necessary for their client’s healthy lifestyle day-to-day.
CINCINNATI, OH
Twin Falls Times-News

Health Care Buzz: With gratitude for health

As the COVID-19 impact continues across the country, we have learned the expanded meaning of “health.” At this time of year, let us reflect on the many aspects of our overall health — including the dynamic new ways to attain a healthy life. Physical health: How many ways do we...
EDUCATION
Bangor Daily News

Letter: Complicated and overpriced health care systems needs overhaul

I spent the past five years purchasing insurance in the Maine “marketplace.” It was complicated and unpleasant, with glitches, surprises, and increasing premiums for decreasing coverage. Perhaps CoverME.gov will be an improvement. But I’m not optimistic. I am now enrolled in Medicare. I thought it would be simpler. Instead I...
HEALTH SERVICES
WFMY NEWS2

Answers to your health care coverage questions

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Open enrollment for health care is going on right now, and you need to be aware of changes to your coverage when shopping for a new plan. Consumers for Quality Care board member Jason Resendez breaks down everything you need to know about health care for 2022.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Parker
VentureBeat

The surprising health care security vulnerabilities that need shoring up

Over the last five years, health care institutions have undergone a digital transformation. They’ve gone from manual, internal processes for sharing information to integrated workflows with electronic health records, bringing medical devices and information online and into the health IT ecosystem. Those application suites have improved everything from communication to the quality of care, and collaboration between clinical teams.
HEALTH
Watertown Daily Times

Health care executive retires after 30 years with Lewis County Hospital

LOWVILLE — After being part of the Lewis County Health System for three decades, Chief Operating Officer Michele A. Prince will officially retire on Nov. 30. “It’s just time for a change,” Mrs. Prince said. “I’ve had such a wonderful career though. I’ve had nothing but support from any of the chief executive officers I’ve worked with and all my staff has been great from day one. They’ve helped me grow. I never dreamed I would be a COO or an interim CEO when I was in college. I just knew I didn’t want to be a bench tech all my life, but I never in my wildest dreams thought I would be this successful.”
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
bizjournals

Community Impact: Health Care

Covid-19 was its own health care crisis, but its fallout exacerbated other wellness and medical care issues. Access to care was impacted as roughly 607,000 Floridians lost their jobs — and employer-paid insurance — between February and May 2020, per Washington, D.C.-based Families USA. Opioid addiction also was a major...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Health Plan#Preventive Care#Insurance Plans#Medicare Advantage
beckershospitalreview.com

Powerful Advice on Three Ways to Address Health Equity and Access to Care Needs

Organizations across the country are re-evaluating their approaches to diversity and inclusion in the hopes of creating experiences that are fair, equitable and welcoming for everyone. Recently, the NRC Health Collective, a group of healthcare leaders, met to discuss their organizations’ diversity, equity and inclusion work and found that:. 90%...
HEALTH
wvua23.com

Health Matters: Rural Health News

Getting health care in rural areas is a complicated endeavor, but University Medical Center is devoting resources to ensuring rural Alabamians get the care they deserve. “I think we know that folks in rural areas, especially in rural Alabama just have more negative health outcomes than those who live in bigger cities like Tuscaloosa and Birmingham,” said UMC Dr. Catherine Lavender.
HEALTH SERVICES
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Health Care Heroes 2021

Click arrows to advance slideshow: Health Care Heroes 2021 was held last night at the Francis Marion Hotel. See special event coverage in the Dec. 13 edition of the Charleston Regional Business Journal. (Photos/Kim McManus) Each year, the Business Journal and its partners honor professionals across the region who work...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
KSAT 12

Affordable health care services available for those in need

Are you in a situation where you can’t afford health care coverage?. There’s one local group that helps to create fair opportunities for every person to reach their full potential in health and in life. Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc. owns and operates two primary care clinics to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
progressivegrocer.com

How Retail Health Care Clinics Are Delivering on Consumers’ Needs

A new survey from Oliver Wyman revealed pandemic-related changes in consumers’ attitudes and behaviors towards health care, including their use of products and services at retail. In its research, the New York City-based consulting firm found that although 90% of respondents had a primary medical provider, 20% sought and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hwchronicle.com

Hierarchy in the health care system

Shaking out her blanket and laying it across a cushioned armrest, Zoe Shapiro ’23 stood up from the couch. She passed a table of snacks catered to dietary restrictions and a bucket of toys meant for younger patients and made her way to the door. Over her shoulder, she shouted her final thanks before starting towards the elevator, smiling widely. Her phone dinged—a text from her therapist. “Do you want me to walk you down? it’s getting late.”
HEALTH SERVICES
HeraldNet

Got a doc? The benefits of a long-term relationship with your health care physician

So many of us live transitory lives today, moving from place to place and changing jobs more often than ever before. With this lifestyle can come more fragmented health care. But when it’s possible, establishing a long-term, personal relationship with a trusted health care physician may be one of the best things we can do for our overall health.
EVERETT, WA
healthcaredive.com

Physician income dips when hospitals buy practices: Health Affairs

The acquisition of independent physician practices by hospitals, a trend that has accelerated rapidly in recent years, is linked to a modest drop in doctor compensation, a report published in the December issue of Health Affairs found. The 0.8% reduction in average income suggests physicians may not see direct financial benefits from hospitals buying practices, according to the researchers.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Mendocino Voice

Health Matters from MCHC: Four keys to health (column)

Editor’s note: the following is a column submitted by Serena Jones, a primary care counselor at MCHC Health Centers, run here are a letter-to-the-editor. More and more, research bears out what common sense has already told us: our physical and emotional health are closely tied together. If we don’t feel good physically, it affects our mood and motivation. If we feel depressed or anxious, it can show up in our bodies as stomach aches, headaches, and other physical ailments. So, it should be no surprise that as a behavioral health provider, I find myself sharing the same recommendations as my medical colleagues—to consider lifestyle changes that enhance nutrition, sleep, movement, and mindfulness. We know we cannot control so many things that contribute to mood problems, so why not control the things we can?
MENDOCINO, CA
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

77
Followers
127
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy