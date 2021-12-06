EGGER to invest $50 million in expansion of production and recycling center

EGGER Wood Products in Linwood has announced it will be investing $50 million for an additional production line and a new recycling center next year.

The Austrian-based manufacturer, which began initial production of particleboard and thermally fused laminate last year, stated the new laminate line would be part of the completion of Phase I at its first North American plant.

Scheduled for completion by the end of 2022, the third lamination line will increase production capacity at the plant by 50% and will allow for the manufacturing of products that have not yet been produced in North America, according to company representatives.

“This facility was created with the intention of adding a third and fourth lamination line as market demand increased,” said Carsten Ritterbach, plant manager for commercial services. “In light of the supply chain disruptions experienced around the world this year, increasing production capacity is one of the best ways we can serve our customers in the United States and Canada.”

A new $30 million recycling facility will also be installed at the end of next year, with and estimated completion in early 2023.

EGGER currently uses recycled materials, like sawdust and wood chips from sawmills and other wood producers. The new recycling facilities will include large scale grinders and sifters, will allow for the recycling of wooden construction waste like boxes, pallets, and trimmed wood into additional raw material for particleboard production.

“These recycling facilities will increase availability of raw materials within 90 miles of our facility while furthering EGGER’s sustainability goals,” said Ritterbach. “This will reduce delivery costs and vehicle emissions, while also keeping this waste wood out of local landfills.”

The new production line and recycling facilities are estimated to create 35 to 40 new jobs over the next year.

In 2017, Egger committed to invest up to $700 million and create up to 770 manufacturing jobs at its new facility at the I-85 Corporate Center in Linwood in the next 15 to 20 years. To date the company has created 450 jobs during Phase I of its three-phase project.

EGGER is a global manufacturer of wood-based materials for the furniture and interior design, flooring and building products industries.

