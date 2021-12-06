ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Beaver County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 49% of people fully vaccinated

By Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 3 days ago

Some 49% of people living in Beaver County are fully vaccinated as of Nov. 30, according to data from Pennsylvania Department of Health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i3vAE_0dF8Eu7200

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Pennsylvania reported 1,736,920 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 2% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Pennsylvania as of Nov. 30 are Montour County (69%), Forest County (66%), Lehigh County (65%), Chester County (63%) and Lackawanna County (62%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Beaver County as of Nov. 30:

How many people in Beaver County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

  • 56% of people in Beaver County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 92,631 people
  • 49% of people in Beaver County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 81,086 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Pennsylvania have been vaccinated so far?

  • 82% of people in Pennsylvania have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 10,455,826 people
  • 58% of people in Pennsylvania are fully vaccinated, for a total of 7,478,745 people

COVID vaccinations for kids and boosters

The percentages in this story reflect the total share of the population that has received vaccines. That now includes people as young as 5 years old, for whom vaccines have been authorized.

These weekly stories will be updated as more data on vaccination rates in children, as well as booster vaccination rates, are released.

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. makes 16- and 17-year-olds eligible for COVID-19 boosters

Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. regulatorson Thursday expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to 16- and 17-year-olds, as public health officials have urged Americans to get a third shot due to concerns about the new Omicron variant of the virus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it amended...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

January 6 committee projects confidence. What does it know?

(CNN) — While Trump true-believers like former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows are loudly not cooperating with the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, a flurry of activity behind the scenes suggests progress for the inquiry. Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans on the committee,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
State
Pennsylvania State
Beaver County, PA
Government
Beaver County, PA
Coronavirus
Beaver County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
County
Beaver County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Covid
Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

312
Followers
169
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Beaver, PA from Beaver County Times.

 http://timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy