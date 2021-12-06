Beloved Corning-area community leader Don Creath dies at age 90

Correction: A previous version of this story included an incorrect time for the funeral service for Donald Creath.

Donald B. Creath, a man who possessed a compassion and intuition that touched the lives of many with his unquenchable devotion to community service, according to those who knew him best, died Nov. 26 after a recent illness. He was 90.

“Don was a long-standing community supporter,” said retired Three Rivers Development President Jack Benjamin. “He was very involved in helping put projects together and he was politically active. Don was a well-rounded community leader and we are all going to miss him very much. I wish his family the best. We are all going to miss him.”

Creath, a longtime Rotary Club of Corning member, who spent his last years at Appleridge Senior Living Community in Horseheads, was active in several community projects for the past 50 years, serving on many boards including 22 years on the Corning Community College Board of Trustees and 16 years as a Steuben County legislator representing the City of Corning.

“Don was one of the best community leaders,” said Ted Marks, a longtime Corning Rotary member. “His knowledge of Corning Community College and his involvement in the Rotary and the community were exemplary as far as I’m concerned. A great model to follow.”

Creath also, over the years, led a group of Rotarians to develop the Veterans Memorial Park around the Civil War Monument off Park Avenue and the Tri-County First Responders Honor Park in Gang Mills.

Ernest Danforth, a Corning Rotary member, said Creath was very proud of the First Responders Honor Park.

“He was just right on top to get that project done right,” Danforth said. “It was just amazing. I’m really proud of how the First Responders Park turned out. Don was the force behind it. He really was.”

David Anderson, another Rotary member, said he was impressed with the work Creath completed at the Civil War Monument site and the creation of the First Responders Honor Park.

“He was an all-around good guy who was very interested in the community,” Anderson said.

Pete Bierwiler, Chief of the Forest View Gang Mills Fire Department, and Tim Marshall, director of Steuben County Emergency Services, said they worked with Don Creath on the development of the First Responders Honor Park.

“Don was the driving force,” Bierwiler said. “He’s probably the sole person responsible for the existence of the Honor Park.”

“He had a passion for making sure that our first responders were acknowledged,” Marshall said. “He is going to be a great loss to the community for sure.”

Al Lewis, retired Corning City Mayor and former owner of Corning Ambulance Service, said Don has done a lot for the community dating back to the late 1970s.

“He’s just a good guy,” Lewis said. “He saw a need in the community and he attacked it. He was just a stellar person in this community that will be sorely missed.”

Corning City Manager Mark Ryckman agreed.

“Don always had the best interest of the community in mind,” Ryckman said. “He was passionate about recognizing veterans and first responders.”

Gary Swackhamer, a longtime member of the Steuben County Legislature, said Creath was an asset to the board.

“We really had a great work relationship,” Swackhamer said. “He is certainly going to be missed. He advised me and I advised him on certain things. We just really saw things pretty eye to eye and we were both businessmen, so we enjoyed each other's ideas and respect.”

According to family members, Don, who served two years in the U.S. Army 1954-56 stationed in post-WWII Europe, remained active until his final hours. He was with family for a celebratory dinner just three days before his death. He is survived by his children, Kathy of Tucson, Ariz., Rob of Lebanon, Pa., and Tom of Corning. He is also survived by his sisters, Barbara Foster and Betsy Cheney.

Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning. Services are at 11 a.m., Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 1 E. First St., Corning. Creath will be laid to rest with military honors in the church’s Memorial Garden following the ceremony.

This article originally appeared on The Leader: Beloved Corning-area community leader Don Creath dies at age 90