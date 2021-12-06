ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Aguilera to receive the first-ever ‘Music Icon Award’ at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards

By Staff
coast1045.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristina Aguilera will be honored with the first-ever “Music Icon” award this year’s People’s Choice Awards. Aguilera will also perform a medley of hits and some new music at the awards show. Aguilera’s award will be presented by Becky G, who...

www.coast1045.com

Footwear News

Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys

Taking to the stage last night, Christina Aguilera made a daring appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker performed at the event wearing a plunging black suit-style jacket featuring a red rhinestone scalloped trim around the décolletage and skintight black latex pants, which gave way to black leather booties. Boasting bold transparent, pyramid-shaped heels, the pointy-toe ankle-length style was all business in the front and party in the back. Adding to her glamorous look, the “Burlesque” actress also showed off waist-length platinum blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion. Discussing her iconic early aughts style with InStyle recently, Aguilera shared, “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.” Shop black leather boots below. To Buy: Steve Madden Halena Leather Pointed Toe Stiletto Booties, $130; zappos.com To Buy: Zara High-Heel Leather Ankle Boot, $129; zara.com To Buy: Charles David Lupo Bootie, $160; dsw.com Scroll through to check out some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Brings Dark Edge in Plunging Black Jumpsuit and Shiny Boots to People’s Choice Awards 2021

Tracee Ellis Ross brought a dark edge to the red carpet in head-to-toe Balenciaga at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The “Black-ish” star hit the carpet in a long black jumpsuit with a deep V-shaped neckline with Kim Kardashian, following her presentation of this year’s Fashion Icon Award to Kardashian. The piece included cargo pant pockets, as well as a black zipper accent on its front. Ross paired the look with large crystal statement earrings and a bow-shaped crystal statement necklace, adding supersized glamour to her ensemble—and coordinating smoothly with Kardashian, who also...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Variety

TV Ratings: ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’ Charms Key Viewers With Nostalgia

ABC won over viewers on Tuesday night with “Live in Front of a Studio Audience’s” nostalgia, lightheartedness and the visual of Kevin Hart standing side-by-side with John Lithgow, with almost a foot of height difference between them. Jimmy Kimmel’s roundup of modern superstars playing the characters of Norman Lear’s beloved classic sitcoms “Diff’rent Strokes” and The Facts of Life” garnered approximately 4.8 million viewers in Nielsen Live+Same Day time-adjusted ratings during its 8-9:30 p.m. time-slot, and a 1.0/7 in the key 18-49 demographic. “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” was Tuesday’s No. 1 program in the key demo, but Tuesday...
TV SHOWS
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Becky G
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Kenan Thompson
imdb.com

Saweetie Teases What to Expect During Her MTV EMAs 2021 Hosting Gig

Saweetie has had a great year, and it's only going to get better. For starters, the rapper is hosting the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards this Sunday. E! News' Daily Pop caught up with Saweetie before she takes the stage at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, and lucky for her fans, the gig sounds like it's going to be well worth the watch. "I think MTV is fun. It's innovative, it's out the box," Saweetie said during the exclusive chat on Thursday, Nov. 11. "And that's the type of artist I am." She continued, "So when I got the call to do it, it was a no brainer." The "Tap In" singer didn't give away...
CELEBRITIES
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Idol
AOL Corp

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Photo With Husband Carl in Honor of Thanksgiving

Have a holly, Dolly Thanksgiving! Dolly Parton celebrated the fall holiday by sharing a throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean. “Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours ,” the 75-year-old singer captioned the snap via Instagram on Thursday, November 25. The “Jolene” songstress wore a black...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Skunk Is Revealed as Grammy-Winning Star on ‘The Masked Singer’

If there’s one performer on Fox’s The Masked Singer who didn’t stink, it’s Skunk. But that wasn’t enough to stop the Skunk mask from being lifted on Wednesday night’s episode. The two talents remaining in Group A were Skunk and Bull, who locked horns in this week’s contest for a...
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Marques Houston and His Wife Have Welcomed a New Bundle of Joy Into Their Family

Baby on board! It’s not surprising for some celebs to be partial to privacy these days, especially when it comes to their families. Since we live in an era that heavily relies on social media, it’s easy for specific narratives to grow legs before any verification. So some celebrities maintain a high level of privacy to protect the well-being of their children. And Marques Houston appears to be one of them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Fans Wonder If She’s Married To Sam Asghari After He Calls Her ‘Wife’

Could Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have secretly tied the knot?! That’s what some fans think after he referred to her as his ‘wife’ in a Dec. 2 Instagram post. With just one word in an Instagram post, Sam Asghari sparked speculation that he and Britney Spears are married. The model took to the social media site to honor Britney on her 40th birthday with a sweet tribute. However, fans couldn’t help but notice that he referred to the singer as his “wife” in the loving message.
CELEBRITIES
coast1045.com

Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo top ‘Spotify Wrapped’ 2021 Year-End List

Spotify debuted its annual ‘Spotify Wrapped’ lists which celebrates the most streamed music of the year. Topping this list of most streamed artists around the world was Bad Bunny, with Taylor Swift and newcomer Olivia Rodrigo also taking the top spots. Rodrigo’s “drivers license” topped the list of most streamed...
MUSIC
coast1045.com

Coast 104.5 Dan + Shay Fair Giveaway

How ’bout a little Summer for Christmas here at Coast 104.5?. Get ready for the California Mid-State Fair 20-22! Dan and Shay hit the fair’s Granstand Stage on Sunday, July 24th! Dan and Shay!. Grab free tickets and fair admission passes NOW! Get Up & Adam in the Morning all...
ENTERTAINMENT
HollywoodLife

Adele Reveals The One Celeb She Would ‘Cry’ Over Meeting: ‘I’m A Huge Fan’

Adele also chatted about what it was like meeting Oprah Winfrey during a makeup video with YouTube star NikkieTutorials!. Adele is one of the world’s biggest celebrities — but there’s one fellow star she would “cry” over meeting: Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a., The Rock! “Someone I’ve never met that I think I would actually cry — is The Rock! But I know he goes by Dwayne Johnson now,” she confessed to NikkieTutorials host Nikkie De Jager in a new YouTube video posted on Dec. 2.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are official and Kim Kardashian likes it

News broke last week that there is a new New Year’s Eve party-ready for primetime and the special has some “BDE:” Big Debut Energy. NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is going down in Miami on December 31st and her co-host is Pete Davidson. On Thursday Miley Cyrus shared the first promo image with her co-host with a clever caption, “BIG DEBUT ENERGY 🍾,” she quipped. “Pete & I are official! CO-HOSTS that is!” Cyrus is holding on to Davidson pretty close in the pic but his girlfriend Kim Kardashian didn’t seem too jealous as she double-tapped the pic in support.
CELEBRITIES

