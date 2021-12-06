ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Nobel Prizes awarded in pandemic-curtailed local ceremonies

By JILL LAWLESS and SETH BORENSTEIN
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Three 2021 Nobel Prize laureates said Monday that climate change is the biggest threat facing the world — yet they remain optimistic — as this year's winners began receiving their awards at scaled-down local ceremonies adapted for pandemic times. For a second year, COVID-19 has scuttled...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Philippines Moves to Block Nobel Peace Prize Winner From Accepting in Person

Lawyers representing the Philippine government have moved to block Nobel Peace Prize-winning journalist Maria Ressa from traveling to Oslo, Norway, to accept the honor. After Ressa, who has been an outspoken critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, filed for a petition to travel, the Philippines solicitor general fired back in opposition to the request, deeming the journalist had not conveyed a “compelling reason” for the trip. Additionally, the solicitor general deemed the journalist a “flight risk” because she criticized the “Philippine legal processes in the international community.” The Nobel Institute, the governing body over the bestowing of Nobel Peace Prize awards, called the move from the country a “disgrace.”
ASIA
kclu.org

No black-tie dinner with the Swedish king for this year's Nobel Prize winners

Nobel Prize winners usually attend a royal banquet inside the glittering Stockholm City Hall, where they accept their awards from the king and rub shoulders with other dignitaries and laureates. But most of this year's awards are being given out in scaled-down ceremonies this week in the laureates' home countries....
EUROPE
New Haven Register

Nobels for medicine, economics given in California ceremony

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — The 2021 Nobel Prize laureates for medicine and economics received their awards in Southern California on Wednesday during a scaled-down ceremony adapted for pandemic times. Swedish Ambassador Karin Olofsdotter was on hand in Irvine, south of Los Angeles, to award the Nobel for physiology or...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Nobel laureate Ressa urges journalists to defend their rights

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, this year's co-winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, on Wednesday urged fellow reporters to defend their rights in order not to lose them to "authoritarian-style leaders and budding dictators." "It has become incredibly hard and far more dangerous for every one of us," Ressa told reporters awaiting her arrival at Oslo's airport ahead of Friday's Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, where she will be honoured alongside Dmitry Muratov of Russia. Ressa, the co-founder of the investigative news site Rappler, and Muratov, a co-founder of Russia's leading independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, were given the award in October for their efforts to "safeguard freedom of expression". Criticising "our authoritarian-style leaders and budding dictators" who "want us to voluntarily give up our rights", Ressa urged journalists to defend their rights.
WORLD
dallassun.com

Filipino, Russian Journalists to Receive Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo

LONDON - Two journalists, one from the Philippines and the other from Russia, will receive the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize at a ceremony in Oslo Friday. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said it was honoring the pair for their efforts to safeguard press freedom. The Nobel Peace Prize is the latest...
ASIA
AFP

Lawyer for Philippines' Nobel Prize winner Ressa 'confident' about Oslo trip

A lawyer for Philippine Nobel Prize winner Maria Ressa, who faces multiple court cases, said Friday he was "confident" the journalist would be allowed to travel to Oslo to collect the award in person. The Court of Appeals, which is handling the cyber libel case, on Friday gave her the green light after rejecting government lawyers' claims that she was a "flight risk".
ASIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guido Imbens
Person
Giorgio Parisi
Person
Maria Ressa
Princeton University

Nobel Peace Prize-winning journalist Ressa, Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Wolfe to receive top alumni awards

Princeton University will present its top awards for alumni to Nobel laureate Maria Ressa, co-founder of the Philippines-based online news organization Rappler.com, and internationally recognized music composer Julia Wolfe. Ressa, a member of the Class of 1986 who received her bachelor’s degree in English and a certificate in the program...
PRINCETON, NJ
The Independent

Nobel laureate: Media should fight for facts, not each other

Media worldwide should join forces in “fighting for facts” amid threats to press freedoms instead of competing with each other, Maria Ressa joint winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace prize, said Thursday on the eve of the award ceremony in Norway's capital.Speaking at an Oslo press conference with fellow laureate Dmitry Muratov of Russia, Ressa, a Filipina, said that “the era of competition for news is dead.”"I think this is a time when we’re on the same side fighting for facts and we’re going to need to find new ways of collaboration, not just each in our countries,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Asbarez News

Ardem Patapoutian Receives Nobel Prize During Special Ceremony in Irvine

Armenian-American scientist Ardem Patapoutian was awarded the Nobel Prize Wednesday for helping discover how humans sense temperature and touch, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Karin Olofsdotter, the Swedish ambassador to the United States, conferred an 18-karat gold medal for physiology or medicine on Patapoutian and one on his co-winner, David...
SCIENCE
TIME

'We're At War.' Nobel Peace Prize Winner Dmitry Muratov on the Fight for the Free Press in Russia

Few institutions have sacrificed more for the cause of free expression than Novaya Gazeta , one of Russia’s last independent newspapers. Since President Vladimir Putin came to power in 2000, six of the paper’s reporters have been killed. One was bludgeoned to death. Another died of suspected poisoning. A third, Anna Politkovskaya, was shot five times in her apartment building in 2006.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prizes#Nobel Committee#Nobel Laureates#Ap#Swedish#Georgian#Tanzanian#Italian#German
International Business Times

Champions Of Press Freedom To Accept Nobel Peace Prize

She risks prison, he has buried several colleagues: Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia, two champions of the free press, will on Friday receive this year's Nobel Peace Prize honouring a profession under attack. Ressa, co-founder of the news website Rappler, and Muratov, chief editor of...
WORLD
eagle1975

What Is the Story Behind the Nobel Prize?

What Is the Story Behind the Nobel Prize?By Farhana. The Nobel Prize is one of the world’s most prestigious and recognizable awards. It is named in honor of the noted chemist Alfred Nobel.
Shropshire Star

Ethiopian prime minister should be ‘stripped of Nobel Peace Prize’ – Jeremy Hunt

The former foreign secretary said there was a ‘genocide happening in Tigray’ on Abiy Ahmed’s watch. The prime minister of Ethiopia should be stripped of his Nobel Peace Prize, ministers have been told. The Conservative former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt suggested it was “high time” Ethiopia’s leader, Abiy Ahmed, returned...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Philippines
Country
Norway
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
AFP

Western diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics widens

Britain, Canada and Australia on Wednesday joined the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics in February, prompted by what the Western allies argue are widespread rights abuses by China. Britain will not send ministers to the Winter Games in the Chinese capital, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament, as discord over a slew of issues strains relations between Beijing and London to the most serious extent since the Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989. These include the persecution on pro-democracy groups in Hong Kong, a former British colony, and human rights abuses against Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region. As with the other boycotting countries, Johnson confirmed athletes would still attend, saying: "I do not think that sporting boycotts are sensible."
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy