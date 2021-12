Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery rushed 21 times for 91 yards and a touchdown while posting eight receptions for 51 yards in the Bears' 33-22 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. Montgomery was electric on Sunday posting a season-high in the usage department. The veteran back posted his second-highest carry total of the season at 21 and his highest reception total of the season at eight. Montgomery also saw his first touchdown since getting injured back in week five against the Lions. He should look to build off his strong play as the Bears take on the Packers next Sunday.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO