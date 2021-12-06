ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

WeatherTalk: A newly discovered planet is hot enough to melt iron

By John Wheeler
Grand Forks Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dec. 2 issue of "Science" contains a report about a recently discovered bizarre little planet, located about 31 light years or nine parsecs from Earth, which has astronomers excited...

