Patek Philippe Brings Back the ‘Holy Grail' of Watches for 170 Lucky Buyers

By Robert Frank, CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatek Philippe announced Monday it is making 170 special versions of its most popular watch, Nautilus Ref. 5711, as part of a partnership with Tiffany & Co. The launch is likely to set off a buying frenzy among wealthy watch collectors. The watch was created to honor the 170-year...

Washington Post

Can’t Find a Rolex or Patek Philippe? Blame the Reddit Crowd

It’s not just toys, tech and turkey that are in short supply this Christmas. Rolex watches will be harder to find too. Luckily for bling seekers, there are other ways to get in on the luxury watch boom. A combination of lockdown savings, roaring markets (until recently at least), revenge...
luxurylaunches.com

The Tiffany-Blue Patek Philippe Nautilus is here but only 170 lucky buyers will get their hands on one.

To celebrate the 170 years of special relationship with iconic American jeweler and retailer Tiffany & Co, Patek Philippe has released a commemorative piece based on one of the popular and highly coveted timepieces – Nautilus Ref. 5711. In a surprise move, the Swiss watch brand had discontinued the extremely popular model earlier this year claiming that the attention and demand for the watch had gone too far. Back in April, Patek had introduced a green-dialed stainless steel Nautilus as a strictly limited ‘Final Edition’ of the fabled watch. However, Patek Philippe CEO Thierry Stern gave subtle hints that there could be “something else” on the way. There couldn’t have been a better goodbye than the new limited edition stainless steel Nautilus 5711 for Tiffany & Co.
manofmany.com

Patek Philippe’s Most Sought-After Watch Gets the Tiffany Treatment

Commiserations to watch lovers the world over. The Patek Philippe Nautilus ref. 5711 has been reborn, transforming what was already one of the most sought-after timepieces globally into a true grail, courtesy of Tiffany & Co. Stunningly crafted and instantly recognisable, the new Tiffany Blue Patek Philippe 5711 is a limited-edition release that has fans at fever pitch, but it’s not all good news. In fact, according to Patek Phillipe president Thierry Stern, its release marks one ‘big problem’.
the-saleroom.com

PATEK PHILIPPE: A NAUTILUS STAINLESS STEEL LADY'S BRACELET WATCH

"PATEK PHILIPPE: A NAUTILUS STAINLESS STEEL LADY'S BRACELET WATCH with automatic movement, the blue dial with date aperture, baton numerals and steel hands, with original Patek Philippe watch box, outer box, and certificate of origin dated 2015, Ref 7118/1A-001, No 5949434/6067695, Cal 324SC, case diameter approx. 35mm. Provenance: From a private London watch collection.
Robb Report

Harry Winston’s Newest Jewelry Watch Is a Diamond-Covered Ode to Gratitude

Amidst the onslaught of sports watches—including a very much talked about limited-edition blue-dialed one—you may find yourself a little lost when searching for something more festive for yourself or a loved one. Leave it to Harry Winston to deliver this colorful, diamond-studded jewelry watch for those looking to dazzle during the holidays. The Premier Sunflower Automatic not only adds the requisite decorative touch with a slew of diamonds but also works on a symbolic level: The sunflower is said to represent gratitude, which makes it perfect for the season. The combination of precious gems—4.66 carats of diamonds and a quarter-carat of...
InsideHook

The Holy Grail of Watches Now Comes in Tiffany Blue

Today, the most important city in the watchmaking world isn’t Geneva. Instead, it’s split between New York, Beverly Hills and San Francisco. That’s where you’ll find the three Tiffany boutiques that will be taking delivery of the most coveted new timepiece in recent memory: the final version of the Patek Philippe Nautilus ref. 5711 featuring a Tiffany Blue dial.
Footwear News

Retail Intel: Adidas to Host a One-Day Sustainable Pop-Up Shop in NYC Featuring One-of-a-Kind Upcycled Collections + More

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 9, 2021: Adidas is set to host a one-day pop-up shop on Dec. 11 at 61 Crosby St. in New York City that is focused on sustainable fashion. The shop, which will be open from 12-7 p.m. ET, will feature one-of-a-kind, vintage and upcycled collections from Theophilio, Ji Won Choi, Basketcase Gallery, Eva Joan Repair, Frankie Collective, Beepy Bella and Tyranny & Mutation. What separates this pop-up from others is how the collections can be purchased. Adidas...
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
Footwear News

French First Lady Brigitte Macron Sharpens Up for Fall in Striped Coat and Ankle Boots

French first lady Brigitte Macron dressed chicly today to combat the fall chill while visiting the French men’s and women’s national rugby union teams at their training centre in the Parisian suburb of Marcoussis. For the occasion, Macron wore a classic striped coat. The navy and gray number was layered over a white top with flounced sleeves and black trousers—adding to its timeless nature. The French first lady accessorized with a gray scarf, smoothly coordinating with her jacket and adding to the look’s cozy elements for fall. Macron added to her look’s classic nature with a versatile pair of ankle boots. The...
brides.com

Solitaire Engagement Rings: The Complete Guide

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. A solitaire engagement ring is the perfect option for the classic bride-to-be. Easily one of the most popular settings out...
Insider

12 of Virgil Abloh's most iconic celebrity looks

Virgil Abloh passed away, aged 41, on November 28 following a battle with cancer. The Off-White founder and Louis Vuitton artistic director played a key role in bringing streetwear mainstream. He designed memorable looks worn by celebrities including Solange, Rihanna, and Hailey Bieber. Fashion designer and creative powerhouse Virgil Abloh...
Footwear News

Simone Biles Goes Green in Cutout Gown and Minty Louboutin Sandals at 2021 InStyle Awards

Simone Biles brought a refreshing take to the cutout trend at the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. The Olympic athlete hit the red carpet in a flowing dark green gown by Aliette. The style featured a flowing skirt and allover ruched draping details. The textured number also included bows with long ends accenting two straps and a daring thigh-high slit. Biles added an elegant touch to her ensemble with Mateo New York drop earrings and a dark green Judith Lieber clutch. For shoes, Biles created a two-tone look with mint green sandals. The Christian Louboutin style featured thin ankle and toe straps in shiny leather. The style added a bold pop of color to the “Courage to Soar” author’s outfit, while elevating her gown’s formal dress code with a modern twist. The annual InStyle Awards honor the year’s top talents in the fields of fashion, beauty, and pop culture. This year’s ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac. Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals from the 2021 InStyle Awards.
New York Post

Inside fashion designer Virgil Abloh’s private life with wife Shannon

For many in the fashion world Virgil Abhol, 41, was a maverick, a fashion outsider who shot to fame for his headlining-making catwalks. Dubbed the “Karl Lagerfeld for millennials” he climbed from relative obscurity to the top of his game. He was down with the coolest kids, hanging out with best friend Kanye West, “crashing” fashion weeks, disrupting the industry and founding one of the world’s hippest streetwear brands, Off-White — a label which became as famous for its designer hoodies and t-shirts as its huge social media following. In 2018 he became the first African-American artistic director for French fashion house Louis Vuitton menswear.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Artists Remember Fashion Icon Virgil Abloh

By Mikayla Price and Jamaica Ponder CHICAGO (CBS) — On Sunday, November 28, the world stopped when the news broke. Just a month after his 41st birthday, fashion and culture icon Virgil Abloh had died.  It’s hard to sum up his seemingly infinite impact. From creating a scholarship fund, renovating basketball facilities in Garfield park, building a state park in Ghana to what he is known for best: Bridging the gap between streetwear and luxury brands. At the time of his death, he was at the peak of his career. In July, the iconic luxury brand Louis Vuitton announced their major investment into...
hotradiomaine.com

(News) Diddy Is Trying To Bring Back ‘Sean John’ Brand

Sean “Diddy” Combs is seeking to buy back his Sean John fashion line from the brand’s now-bankrupt owner, according to a legal filing this week in Manhattan federal bankruptcy court. The hip hop mogul sold off most of Sean John to the apparel giant Global Brands Group...
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Shines in Neon Couture Gown and Sky-High Hair at Fashion Awards 2021

Gabrielle Union went bold for her most electric red carpet look yet at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London. The “Being Mary Jane” star arrived in dynamic fashion, wearing a neon green Valentino Haute Couture gown. The dramatic piece featured a large voluminous skirt, as well as a cutout ruched halter neck top with thin straps. However, her gown’s most dynamic accent came in the form of a flowing sheer tulle cape. Union played into her outfit’s mystical glamour, pairing it with layered diamond rings, bracelets and drop earrings by Messika — as well as sparkly pink eyeshadow and a towering...
Sourcing Journal

H&M Is All Smiles in New Streetwear Collaboration

With its new collection, H&M aims to put a smile on consumers’ faces. The fast-fashion brand recently released a streetwear-inspired collection in collaboration with The Smiley, a nostalgic symbol of positivity. Spanning tie-dye hoodies, puffer coats and joggers, T-shirts, rugby shirts and chunky jewelry, the collection melds modern silhouettes with the retro character. Recycled cotton blends are used throughout the collection, including for two jeans styles—a men’s relaxed jean and a women’s loose-high jean embellished with all-over Smiley laser prints. The collection retails for $4.99-$49.99 and is available now. With its ’70s roots, the property is a popular motif for patchwork, embroideries and...
