ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Construction Underway At New Hampshire Ice Castles

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOODSTOCK, N.H. (CBS) – Construction is underway at the popular ice castles in New Hampshire....

boston.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Artisans begin construction on Ice Castles in Lake Geneva

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Construction has officially begun on the Ice Castles in Lake Geneva! This week, ice artisans began growing and harvesting icicles to create the frozen attraction that draws tens of thousands of visitors to Geneva National Resort & Club each winter. Each day, ice artisans...
LAKE GENEVA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
WMUR.com

Crews begin to create icicles for Ice Castles

WOODSTOCK, N.H. — Construction has begun on the Ice Castles in North Woodstock. Artists have started growing, harvesting, and placing the massive icicles that will make up the structures. The attraction is made up of nearly 10,000 icicles. This year the event will also include horse-drawn sleigh rides and an...
WOODSTOCK, NH
MIX 94.9

Ice Castles Returning to Minnesota Community This Winter

NEW BRIGHTON -- After taking last year off, the Ice Castles are returning to Minnesota. This year's winter playground will be in New Brighton. Ice Castles Founder Brent Christensen says every castle they create is a little different, but you can expect to see a lot of your favorite features.
MINNESOTA STATE
cdcgamingreports.com

Virginia: Construction is underway on temporary Bristol casino

On a date where the month and day add up to Blackjack, Hard Rock International said construction plans are underway for its temporary casino at the site of the former mall on Gate City Highway in Bristol, Virginia. The temporary casino is expected to open in the second quarter of...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Boston

New Hampshire Opens 4 Walk-In COVID Vaccination Sites

BOSTON (CBS) – New Hampshire is opening four COVID vaccination centers. The clinics will be open Monday through Saturday and will only welcome walk-ins for a COVID vaccine or booster. Three sites are already open: The Chalet in Berlin, The Common Man Event Room in Plymouth, and at the former New Hampshire State Liquor Store in Claremont. The fourth location, in Rochester, will open on Thursday. “With the winter surge upon us, we are opening every door of opportunity, including additional vaccination sites, so that New Hampshire residents can take proactive steps to help themselves, their friends, and their neighbors stay healthy,” said Governor Chris Sununu. On Tuesday, New Hampshire health officials announced 792 new positive test results for COVID-19 CLICK HERE for more information on the vaccine centers visit.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Vouchers#Cbs#Tunnels#N H#Woodstock
Channel 3000

Lake Geneva’s Ice Castles are a winter playground

With hand warmers shoved into my gloves, I granny-shuffled my way across a frozen parking lot through the stinging winter wind. When I arrived to see an illuminated play space complete with icy slides, frozen tunnels, fountains and frigid thrones, my winter blues melted away. The bright glowing lights, changing from blue to purple to green, glimmered from within a towering, frosty maze that called me in to explore. Looking up, I saw the moon and the stars in the night sky, but this mesmerizing experience made me forget where I was.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
WPFO

Dozens of cats rescued from New Hampshire home

KENSINGTON (WGME) -- Dozens of cats were rescued from a home in New Hampshire on Wednesday. The New Hampshire SPCA says police called them to help with the removal of 67 cats from a home in Kensington, New Hampshire. They eventually found 67 cats, about three times what they were...
KENSINGTON, NH
Only In New Hampshire

The One-Of-A-Kind Trail In New Hampshire With Waterfalls And Natural Baths Is Quite The Hike

Located in the small town of Bartlett, New Hampshire in the White Mountains, Diana’s Baths is a series of small waterfalls and natural pools that hikers of most any skill can get to. The White Mountains are packed with stunning viewpoints and unique natural experiences. Diana’s Baths are an experience that can be easily shared […] The post The One-Of-A-Kind Trail In New Hampshire With Waterfalls And Natural Baths Is Quite The Hike appeared first on Only In Your State.
BARTLETT, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Only In Colorado

This Colorado House May Just Be The Quirkiest in The Country

Did you know that the Centennial State is home to what is being called the “World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rental?” Until recently, we did not know it either, but now that we have been introduced, we couldn’t wait to share the Wonder Haus, which is arguably one of the quirkiest homes in not only Colorado […] The post This Colorado House May Just Be The Quirkiest in The Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
MassLive.com

New Hampshire Ice Castles, frozen attraction with sledding and horse-drawn sleigh rides, being built for 2022 season; priority booking now available

Want to walk in a winter wonderland? Then the Ice Castles located in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, may be for you. The multi-acre ice castle, which draws tens of thousands of visitors each year, is currently under construction, as ice artisans work to grow, harvest and place up to 10,000 icicles each day, according to a press release.
TRAVEL
portland.me.us

New Project Underway in Deering Oaks!

Our friends at King Middle School and Maine Audubon adopted this site in Deering Oaks to restore and study wildlife habitat in their community. Thanks to this new sign and Climate Change Observatory station, we can all read about and participate in the projects. Portland's parks serve as classrooms, research stations, and teaching resources for everyone!
PORTLAND, ME
NHPR

The Luckiest Lady in New Hampshire

Tim Dullea plays the lottery, though not exclusively for the trappings of wealth. A soft-spoken Portsmouth resident with a career in IT, Dullea said that if he ever hit a jackpot, his biggest splurge would be a top-of-the-line Mini Cooper. Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
My 1053 WJLT

Construction Underway on 10th Donut Bank Location in Evansville

For nearly 55 years, when Tri-State residents need a donut fix, Donut Bank has been the place to go. Since opening their first location on First Avenue on Evansville's north side, the Kempf family bakery has expanded the popular bakery to nine locations in Evansville, Newburgh, Princeton, and their most recent location in Henderson which opened in 2014. Soon, that location won't be considered the newest as construction has begun on a new location.
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy