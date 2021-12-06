Construction Underway At New Hampshire Ice Castles

BOSTON (CBS) – New Hampshire is opening four COVID vaccination centers. The clinics will be open Monday through Saturday and will only welcome walk-ins for a COVID vaccine or booster. Three sites are already open: The Chalet in Berlin, The Common Man Event Room in Plymouth, and at the former New Hampshire State Liquor Store in Claremont. The fourth location, in Rochester, will open on Thursday. “With the winter surge upon us, we are opening every door of opportunity, including additional vaccination sites, so that New Hampshire residents can take proactive steps to help themselves, their friends, and their neighbors stay healthy,” said Governor Chris Sununu. On Tuesday, New Hampshire health officials announced 792 new positive test results for COVID-19 CLICK HERE for more information on the vaccine centers visit.

