ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Column: Funds missing out on one-way U.S. yield curve trade: McGeever

By Jamie McGeever
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec 6 (Reuters) - Almost the whole world seems to be betting on a flatter U.S. yield curve, such is the force of the move that has been in motion for weeks and by some measures is the most aggressive in years.

If the latest U.S. futures market positioning is any indication, however, hedge funds are not on board.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data for the week to Nov. 30 shows that funds flipped to a net long position in two-year Treasuries futures, trimmed their substantial net short 10-year holding only slightly, and increased their net short position in the 30-year space.

Collectively, these are shifts that will profit from a steepening of the yield curve, or a widening spread between short- and longer-dated yields. Buying, or going 'long' bonds is essentially a bet on lower yields, while selling or 'shorting' debt is usually a bet on higher yields.

Funds trimmed their net short position in 10-year Treasuries futures by 10,044 contracts to 313,371 contracts, still close to the previous week's biggest net short since February last year just before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, their net long 2-year Treasuries futures position is only a small 15,670 contracts, but it is the first net long since August. The 62,290 contract swing from the previous week was also the biggest in four months.

While the CFTC data appears to show funds rowing back on how soon or how high the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in the near to medium term, and maintaining a higher long-term rate outlook, the exact opposite has played out in the market.

All parts of the U.S. curve are flattening, raising red flags about the toll inflation-busting rate hikes might take on the economy, limiting the Fed's ability to tighten policy much and maybe even forcing it to cut rates in the near future. read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRxli_0dF8CMkw00

DISCONNECT

For some parts of the curve, last week was historic. The gaps between two- and 10-year yields, and two- and 30-year yields shrank by 22 and 24 basis points, respectively, both the biggest weekly curve flattening since May 2012.

This had two main drivers: Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish testimony to Congress, which put upward pressure on short rates; and the spread of the Omicron variant, which stoked growth fears and fueled demand for long bonds.

Economists at Barclays now expect the Fed to start raising rates in March. Their counterparts at Bank of America also say March is now "in play", and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers says the Fed should hike four times next year.

But the Omicron variant, and its possible impact on travel and demand, may hit economic activity. Citing Omicron, economists at Goldman Sachs this weekend lowered their U.S. 2022 growth forecast to 3.8% from 4.2%.

As long as this disconnect persists between an increasingly hawkish Fed outlook and increasingly fragile growth picture, the yield curve might struggle to steepen much, if at all.

"Although curve has already flattened considerably, there is a risk of further flattening. We are buyers of conditional bear flatteners in the near term," Deutsche Bank fixed income strategists wrote in a note this weekend.

This would offer funds an opportunity to get in on the trade. A look at the shift in CFTC positions across the Treasuries futures curve last month shows that they have been missing out in it for some time.

In November, funds wiped out their net short two-year position of over 100,000 contracts, massively increased their net short 10-year position by almost 200,000 contracts, and reduced their 30-year net shorts for the first time since June.

Set against what actually played out in the bond market last month, only the buying at the ultra long end would be 'in the money'. The two-year yield edged higher, yields from 5-30 year maturities fell, and all parts of the curve flattened.

By Jamie McGeever

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

The yield curve continues to flatten as interest rates move slightly higher

Financials: Mar. Bonds are currently 16 higher at 161’10, 10 Year Notes 6 higher at 130’12.5 and 5 Yr. Notes 1.5 higher at 120’27. Quite a volatile week as the market bounced between support of 160’00 and resistance of 164’00 as traders absorbed the latest news on covid-19 variables such as Omicron which is apparently more contagious but less severe symptomatically than the Delta variation. Add to this increasing tensions with Russia and China and you have plenty of grist for volatility. Support remains at 160’00 and resistance at 164’00 at the moment. As for yields, the yield curve continues to flatten as interest rates moved slightly higher for the week in favor of the 2 and 5 years over the 10 and 30 years. Conventional wisdom now expects the Fed to comment on when rates will rise and how many increases between 2022 and 2024 at the next FOMC meeting. Currently, the 2 Year yield is 0.67%, the 5 Year 1.24%, the 10 Year 1.48% and the 30 Year 1.87%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Gold prices settle lower after back-to-back session gains

Gold futures settled lower on Thursday for the first time in three sessions, with strength in the U.S. dollar pressuring prices for the precious metal, as easing worries surrounding the omicron variant of the coronavirus dulled haven demand. Traders have not increased investments in gold given that fears surrounding the...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
The Independent

Average US long-term mortgage rates hold firm another week

The average interest rate on a long-term mortgage in the U.S. held firm again this week.Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed rate home loan ticked down this week to 3.10% from 3.11% last week. A year ago, the rate stood at 2.71%.The average rate on a 15-year mortgage also dipped slightly, to 2.38% from 2.39% last week. One year ago, that rate was 2.26%.Many economists expect U.S. interest rates to rise in coming months as the Fed pivots from the easy money policies it adopted after the coronavirus outbreak ravaged...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Asian shares slip ahead of key U.S. inflation data

HONG KONG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Asian shares slipped and the dollar held firm on Friday as traders edged away from riskier assets amid renewed concerns about COVID-19 and ahead of key U.S. inflation data that could set direction on Federal Reserve rates. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside...
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 12/05/2021

1. KOLD – ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas. KOLD, which offers 2x daily inverse leveraged exposure to natural gas, featured on the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs list this week. Natural gas prices declined, falling to the lowest level since August, due to warmer than expected winter temperatures. 2....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Treasuries#Interest Rates#Futures Contracts#Hedge Funds#Cftc#The Federal Reserve#Fed
Reuters

Wall Street closes lower ahead of inflation data, Fed meeting

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street closed lower on Thursday as investors banked some profits after three straight days of gains and turned their focus toward upcoming inflation data and how it might influence the Federal Reserve's meeting next week. The Nasdaq was down more sharply than the S&P 500...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Major sovereign bond yields to rise amid heightened volatility

BENGALURU, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The recent spike in bond market volatility will continue or rise further over the next three months, according to a Reuters poll of fixed income experts who mostly thought a correction in yields was unlikely during the same period. Uncertainty over the spread of the...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as risk appetite grows

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose for a second straight day on Tuesday as receding concerns over the newly discovered Omicron COVID-19 variant boosted risk appetite. British drugmaker GSK said on Tuesday its antibody-based COVID-19 therapy with U.S. partner Vir Biotechnology is effective...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Gold futures edge up, even as dollar, yields inch higher

Gold futures were rising slightly on Tuesday, but a rally in global stocks, an advance in Treasury yields and a firming dollar may cap the move for the precious commodity. was trading $4.50, or 0.3%, higher at $1,784 an ounce, after the yellow metal on Monday lost 0.3%. Treasury yields...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

242K+
Followers
251K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy