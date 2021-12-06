Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 907 donates to MWCC Foundation

GARDNER — Members of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 907 visited the Mount Wachusett Community College Gardner campus on Dec. 1 to deliver their annual donation to the MWCC Foundation in support of veteran students.

“I am so grateful for the generous donation from Chapter 907 of the Vietnam Veterans of America. Chapter 907 has been supporting Mount Wachusett Community College veterans for over 16 years,” said Robert Mayer, MWCC director of veterans services. “This has continued despite the limitations and obstacles in the past two years of their normal fundraising endeavors. It is wonderful that a much older generation of veterans is so committed to the success of the current generation.”

The Veterans Memorial Scholarship was established to assist student veterans and ensure that their service and sacrifices will not be forgotten. Scholarship funds are awarded to new or returning full-time students who were honorably discharged from the U.S. Armed Forces or are currently serving in the Reserves or National Guard.

Donations to the North Central Chapter 907 Vietnam Veterans of America can be sent to PO Box 595, Gardner, MA 01440. Visit their website at vietnamveterans907.com/.