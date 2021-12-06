ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrightsville Beach, NC

Wrightsville Beach Museum will hold a Winter Wonderland Holiday Bazaar

By Cheryl M. Whitaker, Wilmington StarNews
Shop local. Stop by Wrightsville Beach Museum and check out lots of unique gift ideas at the Winter Wonderland Holiday Bazaar. The bazaar will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at Wrightsville Beach Museum of History, 303 W. Salisbury St., Wrightsville Beach.

Visitors can also walk through the Myers Cottage and Bordeaux Cottage while they are decorated for the season.

Bring the children to take pictures with Santa Claus and his elves. View the display of beautifully decorated Christmas trees, each designed by a local business. Enjoy a fun Winter Wonderland photo op, hot chocolate, crafts for children and much more.

