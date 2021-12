The "Make a Veteran Smile" campaign is asking people to send a card or letter to West Michigan veterans this holiday season. “The members are always excited to receive cards or letters especially when the sender shares a little about themselves or their family,” said Tiffany Carr, community engagement coordinator for Michigan Veteran Homes. “For some of our members who do not have close friends or family, this might be the only message they receive around the holidays.”

