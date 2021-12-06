Ipswich Town: John McGreal takes interim charge as club looks 'far and wide' for new manager

New interim manager Ralf Rangnick has hailed the “talent” in Manchester United’s squad after taking charge until the end of the season.United confirmed on Monday that Rangnick would be the man to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the short term, and would stay on at the club for two years after his coaching stint to offer consultancy to the club’s hierarchy. “I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club,” Rangnick said. “The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team.“Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis.”More to follow... Read More Gary Neville welcomes Ralf Rangnick to Manchester UnitedRalf Rangnick ‘targets Amadou Haidara’ as first Man United signingMichael Carrick refutes suggestion Ralf Rangnick picked Man United team at Chelsea

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO