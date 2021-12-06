ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ipswich Town: John McGreal takes interim charge as club looks 'far and wide' for new manager

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIpswich Town plan to look "far and wide" in their search for a new manager after the sacking of Paul Cook. John McGreal has been named as interim boss, having only re-joined the club on Thursday to work with the under-23 and development squads. The 49-year-old former Colchester and...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Tranmere Rovers great John McGreal named Ipswich caretaker manager

Tranmere Rovers great John McGreal has been placed in interim charge of Ipswich following the departure of Paul Cook on Saturday. Cook was sacked in the wake of Town's goalless draw at home to Sky Bet League Two Barrow in the FA Cup. The club also confirmed that Gary Roberts,...
SOCCER
BBC

Paul Cook: Ipswich Town sack boss after nine months at League One club

Ipswich have sacked manager Paul Cook following Saturday's FA Cup second-round goalless draw at home to Barrow. The former Accrington, Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan boss, 54, only took over the League One side in March. Ipswich chief executive Mark Ashton said: "Following discussions with the board, we have decided a...
SOCCER
BBC

Ipswich Town fans and ex-players react to Paul Cook sacking

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook has been sacked after nine months at the League One club. What do fans and ex-players think of the decision and who would they like to see take over in the long term?. The club has announced that former player John McGreal has been appointed...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Evans
Person
Paul Cook
Person
Rene Gilmartin
Person
Kieron Dyer
Person
Mark Ashton
Person
John Mcgreal
The Guardian

Ipswich sack manager Paul Cook following FA Cup draw with Barrow

Ipswich Town have sacked Paul Cook after a poor four months that have left the pre-season promotion favourites seven points short of the League One play-off places. Cook was relieved of his duties after a goalless FA Cup second round draw with fourth-tier side Barrow, but his dismissal has its roots in a league campaign that has never got going. The once top-flight, Uefa Cup and FA Cup winners were taken over by the American group Gamechanger 20 in April and invested heavily in their squad during the summer, but Ipswich are 11th in the division and have largely flattered to deceive.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Report: Ralf Rangnick agrees to become Interim Manchester United Manager and Club Consultant

Manchester United have reportedly agreed to terms with Ralf Rangnick to make him Interim Manager for the remainder of the season as well as a Club Consultant after that. Rangnick will leave his role as Head of Sports and Development at Lokomotiv Moscow to take over management duties at United after their Premier League match against Chelsea this coming Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Taking a closer look at previous German managers in the Premier League

Ralf Rangnick has been appointed as Manchester United’s interim manager to become the sixth German to coach in the Premier League. Here, the PA news agency looks at the mixed record of the previous five, with success for Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel but little else to get excited about.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Club#Charlton#Bbc Radio Suffolk#League One#Org
goal.com

Should Premier League clubs take a look at Sebastien Haller?

Does the ex-West Ham United striker still have something to offer in the top flight?. After a failed stint in the Premier League with West Ham United, Sebastian Haller is playing at the peak of his powers, with the forward now creating a habit of dominating headlines at Ajax. According...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Man United interim manager Michael Carrick leaves club with immediate effect as Rangnick era looms

MANCHESTER, England -- Michael Carrick has decided to leave Manchester United following his stint as caretaker manager, the club have announced. United released a statement within minutes of the final whistle after their 3-2 win over Arsenal to reveal Carrick has decided to step down from his role as first-team coach and will leave the club with immediate effect. Ralf Rangnick, who was watching from the stands, will take the reins on Friday until the end of the season.
MLS
BBC

FA Cup highlights: Ipswich Town 0-0 Barrow

Watch highlights as League Two Barrow earn an FA Cup replay after holding League One Ipswich to a goalless draw at Portman Road. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Available to UK users only.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick hails Manchester United’s talented squad after taking interim manager role

New interim manager Ralf Rangnick has hailed the “talent” in Manchester United’s squad after taking charge until the end of the season.United confirmed on Monday that Rangnick would be the man to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the short term, and would stay on at the club for two years after his coaching stint to offer consultancy to the club’s hierarchy. “I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club,” Rangnick said. “The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team.“Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis.”More to follow... Read More Gary Neville welcomes Ralf Rangnick to Manchester UnitedRalf Rangnick ‘targets Amadou Haidara’ as first Man United signingMichael Carrick refutes suggestion Ralf Rangnick picked Man United team at Chelsea
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Darren Gough returns to crisis club Yorkshire as new managing director

Yorkshire have confirmed the interim appointment of Darren Gough as the county’s new managing director of cricket. The former England paceman is initially in post until the end of the 2022 season, Yorkshire said. His appointment comes at a time of huge turbulence for the county. Their handling of Azeem...
SPORTS
BBC

Time is of the essence for Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick started his first news conference as interim Manchester United manager by revealing it was the earliest such briefing he had ever attended. He then spent the next half an hour offering a revealing insight into the type of character United are hoping will guide them through to the end of the season in some sort of order after the chaos of the last couple of months.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Security experts concerned by Wembley Stadium director ignoring failures of Euro 2020 final

High-ranking security and operations personnel working in English football have been perturbed by messaging from the Wembley stadium director, Liam Boylan, which completely ignores the comprehensive failings of the Euro 2020 final that could have led to fatalities.Just two days after the findings of an independent review into the event – commissioned and paid for by the Football Association (FA) – ruled that the organisation did not “match the occasion” and there was a “collective failure to plan for the worst case scenario”, Boylan credited a “world class stadium delivery team” in a LinkedIn post that ignores the dangerous,...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy