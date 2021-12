Victoria Morgan will step down from her position as artistic director of the Cincinnati Ballet at the end of the 2021-22 season after 25 years at the helm. As one of only three female artistic directors at a major American ballet company, her recent accomplishments include leading the ballet during its successful capital campaign, which raised a record $30.8 million for the ballet’s new home, the newly opened Margaret and Michael Valentine Center for Dance in Walnut Hills.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO