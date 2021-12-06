Watch NCIS Season 19, Episode 9 live online

Season 1 episode 9 is going to be the last one for 2021, and is it going to leave Lucy Tara and Kate Whistler on a tough note?. One of the most engaging parts of the season so far has been watching this relationship upfold; same-sex couples have been rare within this franchise, especially when it comes to a couple of main characters. We’ve seen happy moments for the two of them, but the sneak peek below is all about a surprising source of tension as Lucy misreads Whistler’s intentions when it comes to serving as a “tour guide.” Lucy thinks that it’s all about her wanting to be in front of the brass and move a little higher on the career ladder; however, Whistler quickly refutes that, noting that not everything in her life is about her career and if Lucy asked more questions, she’d figure that out.

HAWAII STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO