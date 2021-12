ONTARIO — A group of volunteers dedicated to reviewing Ontario’s current regulations for civil penalties related to code enforcement met for the first time this past week. While code enforcement is still being done, civil penalties have been on hold since May 6, when the Ontario City Council opted to do that after learning of more than $1 Million in unpaid fines on 75 accounts. The council decided that its predecessors had not intended such hefty fines and fees when putting enacting the penalties several years prior.

