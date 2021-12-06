ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

LDWF offering chance to win up to $1,000 during search for chronic wasting disease in Louisiana deer

By Michael Scheidt
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=208385_0dF8AtN900

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is monitoring whether chronic wasting disease has made its way into the state.

The government agency is asking for deer hunters and state taxidermists to help by offering the chance to win either a $500 or $1,000 gift card.

As part of monitoring deer in the state, LDWF is asking for deer samples.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, “Deer hunters who submit a sample from a mature buck harvested in Louisiana during the 2021-22 season will be automatically entered for a chance to win a $1,000 gift card.”

Taxidermists have the opportunity to win a $500 gift card.

Details about how to win one of those gift cards can be found here .

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is providing more information about the contest below:

“Gift cards are provided by the South Louisiana Branch of the National Deer Association.

Pilot who took off from an airport in Minden, La. found dead at site of small plane crash in Arkansas

Both drawings will be held on March 18, 2022.

To submit a sample, please contact your local LDWF office.

Prior to hunting deer, all deer hunters, regardless of age or license status, must obtain deer tags and have tags in possession when hunting deer. Immediately upon harvesting a deer, the hunter must tag the deer with the appropriate license tag before it is moved from the harvest site. The hunter must record the date of harvest and the parish on the carcass tag. Within 72 hours, the hunter must validate the harvest, either by phone (225.267.9998) or online.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Minden, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
State
Arkansas State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KLFY News 10

LSP, DOTD urges drivers to practice safe driving ahead of upcoming holiday travel

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Officials are urging drivers to practice safe driving as another increase in traffic is expected during the upcoming holidays. Thanksgiving weekend in Louisiana was the deadliest in seven years, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). “That’s unacceptable as secretary, it’s unacceptable in the positions that our […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Chronic Wasting Disease#Weather#Ldwf#Nexstar Media Inc
KLFY News 10

Today’s Top Headlines

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush. Today’s Headlines: Pfizer says research indicates that their first two doses does not protect as well against the Omicron variant; booster dose offers more protection. Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed 4 cases of Omicron in the […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy