Palace Opens Harrods Pop-up With Exclusive Christmas Capsule

By Tianwei Zhang
 3 days ago
LONDON — Skateboarding cult brand Palace is coming to Harrods .

From Dec. 10 to 12, Palace will launch the “Palace Harrods ” pop-up on the men’s wear floor of Harrod’s Knightsbridge store. The brand will also launch a co-branded collection, with items like oversize varsity jackets, wool caps, hoodie donned teddies and classic Harrods Christmas hampers.

The British upscale retailer says the Palace Harrods Hamper will be the “most talked-about” and “most iconic and memorable gift this Christmas.” The basket will include Harrods branded tea, wines, chocolate gold bars and a lucky dip of a Harrods green Palace beanie or socks.

For this collaboration, Harrods will do its very first logo swap. The new logo will be on the apparel line and plastered across the in-store pop-up with bespoke, branded carpeting. There will also be a Palace takeover on Harrods e-commerce.

Lev Tanju, founder of Palace, said the brand is “thrilled to be working with Harrods.”

“[It’s] a proper London institution and one of the greatest shops in the world. I’ve been going to Harrods since I was a little kid: doing this collaboration with them is an absolute dream come true,” he added.

Simon Longland, head of men’s wear at Harrods, commented that “Palace is known for their disruptive and unexpected collaborations, and this is absolutely one of the most unexpected in a year full of surprising collaborations. When we decided to collaborate with Palace, a Christmas capsule was intrinsically our first thought, specifically, the legendary Christmas hamper.”

“Palace is famed for merging its DNA with other brands and retailers to create a wholly original and unexpected collection, and it’s hugely exciting for us that they have joined forces with a brand as iconic as ours. The collection we have created together is amazing and I can’t wait for our customers to experience it, whether they are looking for something small to pop in a stocking or a collectible board or hoodie for the hype-obsessed,” he added.

