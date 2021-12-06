ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kevin Feige Promises That Charlie Cox Will Still Play MCU’s Daredevil

By A'bidah Zaid
geekculture.co
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat did we tell ya? With Kingpin making a soft debut in the Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye series, it’s only a matter of time until Daredevil enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Marvel Studios’ is notorious for listening in to fan conversations and it appears that Marvel President Kevin Feige...

geekculture.co

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Kevin Feige
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s New Wolverine Series Trailer Teases “All the Wolverines”

To say that Marvel fans are eager to see how Wolverine and the X-Men will one day fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an understatement. The latest trailer from Marvel for the upcoming intertwined comic book series, X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine, promises the most comprehensive Logan story in his long and complicated past. With Marvel’s history of streamlining comic book canon for popular characters a few years ahead of their MCU debuts, this authoritative arc will likely give some indication of Wolverine’s eventual Marvel Studios introduction.
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Hugh Jackman Reportedly Involved ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Reshoots

Hugh Jackman became a fan-favorite among Marvel fans when he portrayed Wolverine in 20th Century Studios’ X-Men franchise. For quite some time, rumors have abounded that The Greatest Showman star will be reprising the role in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, now that The Walt Disney Company owns both 20th Century Studios and Marvel Studios.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Marvel might have deleted Hawkeye episode 4’s post-credits scene

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Last chance to get 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals Four of the six Hawkeye episodes are now streaming on Disney Plus, which means this MCU tale is nearly over. Other MCU shows would have delivered a meaningful post-credits scene by now, teasing a big twist for the approaching finale. While Hawkeye episode 4 turned out to be the show’s highlight so far, it lacks a credits tag, which seems peculiar. However, the episode might have once had a post-credit scene — the one that leaked just a few days ago. But Marvel might have decided to...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Marvel Universe#Kingpin#The Marvel Studios#Wandavision#Falcon
Inside the Magic

New Series Shakes MCU, Proves ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Is NOT Canon

The Hawkeye series on Disney+ may be lagging on views compared to its predecessors WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, but it is setting up to be the one that will shake up the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse the most. Spoilers for Episode 4 of Hawkeye “Partners, Am I...
TV SERIES
themainstreetmouse.com

Marvel Studios President Reveals Why Venom Is Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has recently revealed what led to Venom officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe–which we’d like to add, we’re very excited about!. For those who recently saw the highly talked about post-credits scene in “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” which showed Eddie Brock...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Marvel Boss Teases The Return Of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil In Future Project

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige in a recent interview hinted that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, recently made famous in the Netflix series that ran from 2015-2018, is bound to come back. “If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” Feige told Cinema Blend. “Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.” There was online chatter that Cox would reprise Daredevil in the upcoming movie Spider-Man: No Way Home on Dec. 17, however the actor poured water on that rumor in previous interviews. Upcoming Disney+/Marvel series include She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel in 2022. Maybe we see Cox’s Daredevil in one of those shows. Variety previously reported that initially none of the Marvel Netflix series characters could contractually appear in subsequent Disney+ MCU series two years after the original series cancellations. However, it’s been three years since Daredevil dropped off Netflix. The third episode of Disney+’s Hawkeye, introduced Maya Lopez/Echo’s uncle off-screen. There’s some loose buzz that the series will pinpoint that relative as Daredevil villain Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin (played by Vicent D’onofrio), who in the comics is Echo’s adoptive father.  
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Black Panther 2: Letitia Wright's MCU Future Reportedly in Jeopardy

We've learned over the last couple of months that the future of the Black Panther franchise may be in shambles all thanks to the ongoing issue surrounding actress Letitia Wright. For the uninitiated, the Shuri actress was recently under fire for reportedly espousing her anti-vaccination views on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Interestingly, the actress was also the reason why production for the MCU sequel had to be put on pause.
MOVIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Shang-Chi’ Team on Their Emotional Journey and Continuing the Story

Simu Liu is normally a gregarious presence on set. So it stood out when the actor fell silent in between takes on the Australian set of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Liu was about to shoot one of his most challenging moments, in which his titular character confesses to his best friend, Katy (Awkwafina), that he killed a man at the behest of his father, and now was prepared to end his father’s life. “We knew a lot of the movie hinged on that moment,” says Liu, who marked the day on his calendar and workshopped it countless times...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home leak features the full plot and the big spoilers

The Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere is next Monday, at which point the reviews for this year’s most anticipated movie will come out. A few days after that, you’ll be able to see No Way Home in a theater near you, provided you scored a ticket. Most Spider-Man fans dying to see the movie right away probably know the film’s big spoiler, as it’s leaked everywhere. Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield will play their respective Spider-Man variants in the movie. On top of that, we’ll get a few huge MCU cameos along the way. It’s one thing to be aware of this significant plot detail and quite another to know the full No Way Home plot beforehand.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Kim Fields, 52, Went From ‘Tootie’ On ‘Facts Of Life’ To Being A Famous Singer & Director

Kim Fields is a multi-talented actress, singer, and director. Best known for her role as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on The Facts of Life, she is still very much active in Hollywood at age 52. She started acting as a child and got her big break as Tootie when she was just 10 years old. Her mother is actress and director Chip Fields-Hurd and her sister is actress Alexis Fields, so acting really does run in the family!
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy