Henry Cavill has finished filming on Enola Holmes 2 – and he announced the news with a very motivational Instagram post. "Today was my last day on Enola Holmes, and the entire day I was thinking about not coming out and doing this run," the actor says in the video. "It was a little dark and a little chilly, and I was convincing myself all day long that those are all good reasons not to run. However, I came out here, I did it, I have loved it, and it feels really, really good. So if you're sitting at home thinking about not training today, throw those trainers on, get out there, and do it. You won't regret it."

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO