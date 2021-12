The weather outside is frightful, but that's not going to stop stargazers from heading outdoors to watch one of the best meteor showers of the year. The Geminids are nearly upon us, meaning dozens of shooting stars will rain down every hour in one of Mother Nature's most inspiring shows in the night sky. Conditions should be pretty solid this year, as long as the clouds don't roll in, so all you'll have to do is bundle up to enjoy the light display. Here's everything you need to know about the Geminid meteor shower.

ASTRONOMY ・ 12 HOURS AGO