Atlanta Hawks recognize local teachers at Sunday’s game as part of “Year of the Teacher”

Atlanta Hawks ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 4: The Atlanta Hawks and the Utah Jazz stand for the National Anthem before the game on November 4, 2021 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images) (Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks and Clorox honored two Atlanta teachers at Sunday’s home game as part of their “Year of the Teacher” series.

Charles Astin, a 2nd Grade teacher from F.L. Stanton Elementary, and Dorothy Chu, a 1st Grade English Teacher for the Dual Language Immersion Program from Morris Brandon Elementary were honored for their “exemplary contributions of service throughout an unprecedented school year.”

Each teacher received a $500 gift card for school supplies, Clorox cleaning supplies for each of their schools and two tickets and parking for a Hawks home game.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Nine educators in total will be honored this season for their “heroic efforts, innovation and compassion,” the Hawks said.

If you think one of your teachers deserves this honor, you can nominate them through March 4. Click here to nominate them.

This program is part of multiyear partnership between the Hawks and Clorox that also includes supporting State Farm Arena’s extensive cleaning strategies and COVID-related protocols, including using Clorox disinfecting products before, during and after Hawks games.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2021 Cox Media Group