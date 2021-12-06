ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Atlanta Hawks recognize local teachers at Sunday’s game as part of “Year of the Teacher”

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kFzhg_0dF8ATcN00
Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks and Clorox honored two Atlanta teachers at Sunday’s home game as part of their “Year of the Teacher” series.

Charles Astin, a 2nd Grade teacher from F.L. Stanton Elementary, and Dorothy Chu, a 1st Grade English Teacher for the Dual Language Immersion Program from Morris Brandon Elementary were honored for their “exemplary contributions of service throughout an unprecedented school year.”

Each teacher received a $500 gift card for school supplies, Clorox cleaning supplies for each of their schools and two tickets and parking for a Hawks home game.

Nine educators in total will be honored this season for their “heroic efforts, innovation and compassion,” the Hawks said.

If you think one of your teachers deserves this honor, you can nominate them through March 4. Click here to nominate them.

This program is part of multiyear partnership between the Hawks and Clorox that also includes supporting State Farm Arena’s extensive cleaning strategies and COVID-related protocols, including using Clorox disinfecting products before, during and after Hawks games.

