The Steelers win came down to the wire, and here are the winners and losers from their 20-19 win over the Ravens. It was a must-week win for the Steelers this week, and while it wasn’t a pretty game by any means, it was a victory over the best team in the AFC. While the road still isn’t an easy one, the team is still alive despite a recent fall from grace.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO