In Its War on Covid-19, China Calls on ‘Little Inoculated Warriors’

China is committed to keeping its COVID-19 numbers as low as possible with ultra-strict quarantine and contact tracing, which have been credited with saving millions of lives. China managed to almost eliminate local transmissions of the virus in mid-2020. Since then, the country has relied on strict border controls, citywide lockdowns, and compulsory testing to tackle sporadic outbreaks, at a time when most other countries are shifting to living with COVID-19. If you test positive in China, you would immediately be isolated along with your close contacts, and even their close contacts. The residential compound you live in could be sealed as residents are ordered into testing. A list of places you’ve been to would be published online to remind potential contacts to get tested. Concerts and gatherings in your city might be canceled to minimize contagion risk.

