Public Health

In Its War on Covid-19, China Calls on ‘Little Inoculated Warriors’

By NY Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the rest of the world struggles to vaccinate adults in the face of a threat from a new coronavirus variant, China has embarked on an ambitious campaign...

albuquerqueexpress.com

China pledges continued aid to Africa in combating COVID-19

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- China said on Friday that its humanitarian assistance to Africa after COVID-19 struck the continent is "the largest such program in scale and the most difficult to implement" since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949. Since 2020, the central government of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaica Gets 100,000 Doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine from China

Jamaica has received another 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, half of which was donated by the Chinese government. The remainder was purchased by the Jamaica government. The vaccines were handed over on Wednesday at an official ceremony at which Prime Minister Andrew Holness thanked China for lending its assistance to Jamaica’s COVID-19 containment efforts.
WORLD
abc17news.com

China to donate 600 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Africa

BEIJING (AP) — China has pledged to donate 600 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccines to Africa as the world grapples with the unequal distribution of the shots between rich and poor countries. Chinese President Xi Jinping made the promise in a video speech to the opening ceremony of a China-Africa forum on economic cooperation. He said China will supply 1 billion doses in all. The other 400 million are to come through other routes such as production by Chinese companies in Africa. The Forum on China-Africa Cooperation runs through Tuesday. It is being hosted by Senegal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
charlottestar.com

China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, amid 'Omicron' threat

Beijing [China], November 29 (ANI): China has reported 21 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, amid the global threat of the new coronavirus variant "Omicron". Citing National Health Commission, Chinese news agency Xinhua on Monday reported that the mainland on Sunday reported 21 coronavirus cases and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Inoculation#Warriors#China Calls
albuquerqueexpress.com

China probably got ride of intermediary COVID-19 host: Fauci

Washington [US], November 29 (ANI): China likely got rid of an intermediary host that carried the COVID-19 between bats and humans when officials cleaned out the live animal market, said White House, the chief medical advisor. "It was very likely in a host. What the Chinese did, I don't have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

Why China Is Sticking to Its Tough Zero-COVID Rules

China is committed to keeping its COVID-19 numbers as low as possible with ultra-strict quarantine and contact tracing, which have been credited with saving millions of lives. China managed to almost eliminate local transmissions of the virus in mid-2020. Since then, the country has relied on strict border controls, citywide lockdowns, and compulsory testing to tackle sporadic outbreaks, at a time when most other countries are shifting to living with COVID-19. If you test positive in China, you would immediately be isolated along with your close contacts, and even their close contacts. The residential compound you live in could be sealed as residents are ordered into testing. A list of places you’ve been to would be published online to remind potential contacts to get tested. Concerts and gatherings in your city might be canceled to minimize contagion risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
q957.com

China approves Brii Biosciences’ COVID-19 treatment

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s medical products regulator said on Wednesday it has approved the use of BRII Biosciences’ neutrialising antibody cocktail for COVID-19, the first treatment of its type against the disease approved in the country. The medicine, a combination of BRII-196/BRII-198, was approved to treat mild...
PUBLIC HEALTH
