‘The Boys’ Animated Spin-Off ‘Diabolical’ To Premiere Early 2022

By Brandon Toh
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boys is a series that is known for its edgy and gritty portrayal of a world where superheroes exist. Released on Amazon Prime Video, Its dark and irreverent tone is true to its source material, a comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson that was serialised in 2006....

