‘The Boys’ Animated Spin-Off ‘Diabolical’ To Premiere Early 2022

A Walker spin-off, titled Walker: Independence, is currently in development at the CW with a story that dates back to the 1800s. The logline reads: "A Walker origin story set in the late 1800s that follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a loveable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems."

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO