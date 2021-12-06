The life and death of Tony Suarez, Charlotte’s forgotten star

Charlotte FC on unveiled its primary Adidas uniforms, or “kits” in soccer terms, on Thursday for the club’s inaugural Major League Soccer seasons in 2022 and ‘23. The blue jerseys will feature white sleeves and white lettering spelling out the name of the team’s lead sponsor, Ally, on the front of the jerseys with secondary sponsor, Centene Corporation, featured on the sleeves in black lettering. Charlotte FC’s crest — a blue circle inside a black circle with a white crown in the interior — is also featured on the upper chest.
