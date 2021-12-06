The life and death of Tony Suarez, Charlotte’s forgotten star

Charlotte Flair came out to address the crowd after a recap played of her match with Becky Lynch at Survivor Series during SmackDown's second hour. Flair tried to get the upper hand in the match by bending the rules and ironically it was Lynch who did the same thing to her right after, pinning her and taking the win for Team Raw. Michael Cole brought up the loss and she said she wasn't disappointed in the loss, but in the poor officiating in that match." You saw. All of Greensboro saw. Everyone at home saw! The only way Becky Lynch could beat me was by cheating. She wasn't the superior athlete. She's not stronger than me! She just got lucky," Flair said.

WWE ・ 13 DAYS AGO