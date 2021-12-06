Skin myths: what’s real and what’s not

Before we knew about all the face mask options out there — sheet masks, exfoliating masks, etc. — we used pore strips. They were our introduction to skincare as teens when we caught sight of our very first blackheads. Pore strips were the affordable and easily accessible skincare masks that many of us used in hopes to reduce the appearance of large, clogged pores. Not only were they easy to use and available at every drugstore, but they also worked! And they were fun to use. To this day, there are few things more satisfying than removing the strip and seeing the leftover oil, dirt, and residue left behind.

SKIN CARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO