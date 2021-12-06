The most recent macro-related headline grabber was the November jobs report. Ever since the introduction of the omicron variant into the news stream, the money and bond markets have been vacillating between focusing on the latest headlines on this front and the more typical fundamental factors, such as the Fed, economy, inflation, etc. For now, this dynamic will more than likely remain in place, resulting in heightened market volatility. The most recent macro-related headline grabber was the November jobs report. While the numbers did not live up to expectations, the results still revealed an improving labor market.
