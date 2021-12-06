Bavarian Nordic plans to initiate Phase 3 trial of RSV vaccine candidate

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. FDA Committee Votes Against Recommending Approval Of Kidney Disease Drug. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee voted no on the question of whether the provided evidence demonstrated that bardoxolone is effective in slowing the progression of chronic kidney disease in patients with Alport syndrome and that its benefits outweigh its risks.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 14 HOURS AGO