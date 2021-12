Olivia Rodrigo fans had a weekend full of fresh footage of the “Drivers License” hitmaker. Rodrigo walked the red carpet and was honored at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch with the songwriter of the year award, which was presented to her by Avril Lavigne. She also made an appearance at the Teen Vogue Summit and Block Party, where she performed a stripped down, acoustic rendition of the usually pepped-up “Good 4 U.”

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO