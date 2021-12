Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp credits a full preseason for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for their goalscoring form this season. The Reds hit four past Southampton on Saturday. Klopp said: "This year we had a pre-season that was a proper pre-season, which was incredibly helpful. Especially up front with Sadio and Mo, they had the longest pre-season I'm pretty sure they had for ages and that was helpful. So we could really work on a lot of things and found the stability back. Talking about stability, I was not happy with the chances we conceded today, to be honest.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO