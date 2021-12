BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transit Administration will soon allow riders on public transportation to bring personally owned e-bikes and e-scooters on buses, Light RailLink, Metro SubwayLink and the MARC Train, the agency said Monday. The updated bike policy takes effect Dec. 1. Maryland Department of Transportation officials said the change creates a more seamless commute for people using multiple modes of transportation. “Whether you’re walking to a bus stop, driving to a transit hub, riding your bike to work or any of the various combinations of travel options, we have to continually eliminate barriers to travel,” said MDOT Secretary Greg Slater. “Today’s...

TRAFFIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO