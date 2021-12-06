ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS To Take An “Extended Period Of Rest”

 3 days ago

For, the ‘Butter’ hitmakers are now taking an “extended period of rest.”. The rest will occur at the end of their upcoming events, which is set to include the ‘Jingle Ball Tour.’. However, they want to assure fans that it is a rest period and not a forever break....

allkpop.com

BTS to take their time off to recharge

According to the announcement, the boys will return with a new album and continue their 'Permission to Dance on Stage' tour in Seoul in March of next year after the vacation. What's with the hate comments. This is a very well deserved break! Rest well. 21. kairiii313 pts. 15 hours...
Middletown Press

Permission to Rest: BTS are Taking a Break, But a New Album Is Already in the Works

BTS will finally get some time off, their label, Big Hit, announced on Twitter Sunday, Dec. 5. The “period of rest,” as Big Hit called, will mark the Korean group’s first major break since 2019. It comes after a wildly busy period, during which BTS released a pair of albums (2020’s Be and Map of the Soul: 7) and several Number One singles (“Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “Permission to Dance”). The Rolling Stone cover stars also just wrapped a four-night stand at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and performed at the L.A. stop of the Jingle Ball Tour (they even released a holiday remix of “Butter” for good measure).
Reuters

K-pop band BTS to take extended break ahead of March concert

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - South Korean superstar pop band BTS will take an “extended period of rest” following U.S. appearances this month before returning to the stage in Seoul in March, the group’s management company said. Bighit Music, the group’s management company, said in a statement on Sunday that the...
dallassun.com

BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family

Seoul [South Korea], December 7 (ANI/Global Economic): Some members of K-pop supergroup BTS returned to Incheon International Airport on December 6 after the world tour concert in Los Angeles. BTS will have an official long vacation from the 6th and spend time with family. This is BTS' second long-term vacation...
Vulture

BTS Is Taking a Vacation

Much like the queen of England, BTS is entering a new phase of their reign and won’t be seen for several weeks. After keeping up a cuckoo-bananas schedule through 2020 and 2021, the band will be taking an extended period of rest, Big Hit Music announced on Twitter. It’s their first break since 2019, giving Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook a chance to spend the holidays with their families. “We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest,” the statement read in part. The band is coming hot off a concert in Los Angeles, a performance at AMAs, and reconciling with James Corden.
Elite Daily

BTS Is Taking Time Off And The ARMY Is Collectively Sobbing

Say it ain’t so: the members of BTS are taking a break. After rocking the stage at LA’s SoFi stadium in November and December, they're about to slow down. On Dec. 5, BIGHIT, their management company, revealed the guys will take their first “extended period of rest” since 2019.
Billboard

BTS Members Launch Individual Instagram Accounts Amid ‘Extended Period of Rest’ Announcement

The K-pop stars will be taking a break from the end of the year until 2022. BTS is using their “extended period of rest” to share tidbits of their life on Instagram. On Monday (Dec. 6), all seven BTS members made individual accounts on the social media app, and have already amassed a significant amount of followers in the few hours their pages have been live.
