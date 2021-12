The Cowboys lost to the Raiders, but their superstar quarterback gave them a chance to win a game that quickly seemed to get out of hand. Dak Prescott is one of the top quarterbacks in the league and that doesn’t have to be discounted just because the Cowboys let the game slip away in the last seconds after a valiant comeback effort. When the Cowboys needed to get down the field and score points when they were down big to the Raiders, Prescott delivered clutch throws for them and reminded everyone why the Cowboys gave him a long-term contract to be the team’s quarterback for a long time.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO