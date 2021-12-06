ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

The 2021 Outsiders of the Year

 3 days ago
*Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. The winningest track and field athlete is far more than a fierce competitor. Beaming from the podium after clinching victory in the women’s 4×400-meter relay at the Tokyo Games, this speed queen had plenty to...

outsidemagazine

Can You Race a Triathlon with a Service Dog?

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today. Some triathletes with disabilities race with human teammates for support. An athlete with a vision impairment, for example, may swim and run while tethered to a sighted athlete and then ride a tandem bike with a guide. Another athlete with cerebral palsy might race with a partner who pushes a racing wheelchair.
outsidemagazine

Me Running Versus Me Running in Race Photos

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today. The Outside App unlocks 600+ hours of members-only films and series to watch ad-free. You'll also enjoy access to Outside's 24/7 stream and thousands of free videos.
outsidemagazine

Chasing the Elements: Sand

In episode two of Chasing the Elements, a freeride legend links up with one of the sport's rising stars in search of new lines. What happens when you give two of freeride mountain biking’s biggest stars the keys to a Ford Bronco and set them loose in Virgin, Utah? They get way off the beaten path in search of new lines, of course. Watch their adventure unfold in the video below. For even more action, and to learn more about the all-new Ford Bronco Tyler McCaul and Jaxon Riddle used to explore the Utah desert, check out our full series, Chasing the Elements.
outsidemagazine

How to Find a Running Partner This Winter

We don’t need to tell you that winter can be a tough time to keep your running mojo. The good news? It’s easy to find reinforcements. Having a running partner or a group can go a long way toward getting you out the door. They offer companionship, conversation, motivation, and even just someone to commiserate with when the weather is, well, bad. A running partner will help you stick to your schedule, run farther than you might on your own, and turn winter’s mileage into spring’s results.
outsidemagazine

Ukrainian Climbers Put Up Historic First Ascent on Annapurna III

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today and save 50 percent. On November 6, 2021 three Ukrainian climbers—Nikita Balabanov, Mikhail Fomin, and Viacheslav Polezhaiko—made the first ascent of the coveted southeast ridge on Annapurna III. The 24,787-foot peak is nestled in Nepal’s Himalaya, and its 7,500-foot southeast ridge has drawn and foiled the world’s leading alpinists for decades. The previous high point of 21,325-feet reached by British climbers Steve Bell, Nick Colton, and Tim Leach, had stood since 1981.
outsidemagazine

Your 101 Guide to Ice Climbing

Here’s the first thing you need to know about ice climbing: it’s not as hard as it looks. Yes, you’re scaling a vertical frozen waterfall with sharp metal objects on your feet and in your hands, but some say it’s actually easier than rock climbing. “Ice climbing can be more...
outsidemagazine

What You Missed: Skydiving, but Faster

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today. No matter how terrifying or adrenaline-packed an activity may be, someone is bound to push the envelope further. This human dynamic is at play in...
outsidemagazine

Your Personalized Guide to The Florida Keys’ Best Adventures

The Florida Keys are America’s original tropical getaway, a 125-mile-long archipelago brimming with charm and adventure. There are remote white-sand beaches for lounging, a coral barrier reef for diving and fishing, state parks for hiking and camping, and throngs of watersports outfitters ready to inject some serious adrenaline into your trip. The region also includes the iconic Overseas Highway, which connects numerous resorts and beach bars to the ultimate Old Florida destination, Key West, a lively town with one of the nation’s largest historic districts, just 90 miles north of Cuba.
outsidemagazine

I Counted Every Bit of My Trash for One Month on the PCT

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today. Walking from Mexico to Canada, I suppose, simply wasn’t tedious enough for me. So in late July, just as I reached the northern edge of California during a 2,653-mile thru-hike of the Pacific Crest Trail, I decided to start counting every single scrap of trash I created for an entire month. I carried it all for days on end in a disgusting Ziploc bag stuffed into my backpack—always gross, sometimes embarrassing, permanently revealing.
outsidemagazine

What You Missed: Scientists Want You to Get Stoned and Run

Welcome to What You Missed, our daily digest of breaking news and topical perspectives from across the outdoor world. You can also get this news delivered to your email inbox six days a week by signing up for the What You Missed newsletter. Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder...
Footwear News

Marketing Plays: DTLR and Jordan Brand Launch Women-Led Art Gallery in Washington D.C. + More News

See all the season’s biggest marketing moves, from ad campaigns and digital initiatives to major ambassador partnerships. Got some news to share? Send it to web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 8, 2021: With the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Gray” release approaching, DTLR and Jordan Brand have teamed up to launch of a pop-up art installation in Washington, D.C. The installation is inside the recently-renovated old Aveda Arts & Science Institute building in Chinatown. The exhibit was created to celebrate Washington, D.C.’s connection to the shoe, which was worn in a game by NBA icon Michael Jordan during his time with the Washington Wizards. It will feature...
outsidemagazine

I Moved to a Remote Cabin to Write, and I Hate It

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today. Six months ago I took the biggest leap of my life: I quit my dead-end job, ended things for good with my on-again-off-again boyfriend, and moved to an off-the-grid cabin in the woods of Montana, with a wood stove and an outhouse. I’ve always loved to write, but never had the time and space to try a real writing project, and I figured big sky country would be the answer. Now I have nothing but space, and time: time to hike, to look at wildlife, to be close to the rhythms of nature, and to write my heart out. My best friend even made me a goodbye present to hang above my desk: a painted sign reading WALDEN II.
AFP

US pastor who appeared in drag on TV loses ministry

A US pastor who made a brief television appearance in drag, wearing a huge pink wig and sequined leotard, has been removed from his ministry, a local church official in Indiana said Wednesday. Wearing high-heeled thigh boots, lipstick and purple eyeshadow and with a crucifix around his neck, Craig Duke, 62, made a big splash on the HBO show "We're Here," at least among his horrified parishioners. The Methodist reverend described the appearance as "an incredibly wonderful, refreshing, deepening, powerful spiritual experience," in an interview with the Religion News Service. But he quickly found himself in hot water with his flock.
outsidemagazine

The Complex Physiology of Ski Mountaineering

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today and save 50 percent. In July, the International Olympic Committee announced that ski mountaineering will make its Olympic debut at the 2026 Winter Games in Milano-Cortina, Italy. The transition from niche backcountry passion to a source of five Olympic medals will bring new attention to the sport—including from sports scientists. To kick things off, a team of researchers led by Lorenzo Bortolan of Italy’s University of Verona (along with colleagues from Sweden and Slovenia) just published a primer on what’s currently known about skimo, as the sport is known to the cognoscenti, in the journal Frontiers in Physiology. Here are some highlights:
outsidemagazine

3 New Documentaries to Watch in November

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today and save 50 percent. Did you know that Jacques Cousteau was very prickly about the terminology used to describe his ocean films? “I become furious when they label my films with the word documentary. It means ‘lecture from a guy who knows more than you,’” he says in a clip from the new film Becoming Cousteau. “Our films are not documentaries. They are true adventure films.” Unfortunately for Cousteau, we must crudely categorize his latest biopic as an exciting new documentary—one of three we can’t wait to watch this month. But then again, “true adventure films” would be an equally fair way to describe all of these new releases about marine life, identity, and obsession.
outsidemagazine

These Clinics Will Make You a Better Winter Athlete

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today and save 50 percent. Learning a new outdoor sport or getting better at one you’ve done for ages can feel tough, but in the winter? Even harder. You’ve got to contend with weather and snow conditions, as well as possible environmental hazards, like avalanches or falling ice, depending on the activity. Signing up for a clinic or lesson with an experienced instructor can make all the difference. Because committing to a date and a place to focus on learning new skills means you’ll actually stick to it. Even if you’ve been doing the sport for years, a well-taught clinic can enhance your performance, rekindle your interest, and connect you with others. Whether you want to get into skate skiing or ice climbing, or get better at powder skiing or winter running, these clinics can give you a boost.
outsidemagazine

That Time Lindsey Vonn Entered an Off-Roading Competition

Watch as the champion ski racer takes on an entirely new kind of competition—behind the wheel of a Land Rover Defender. Lindsey Vonn, the winningest female ski racer of all time, is obviously a fierce competitor. But she’s used to testing her mettle on a team of one—on skis. So when she decided to enter Land Rover’s TReK off-roading challenge this fall, joined by ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson and adventure journalist Alyssa Roenigk, things were bound to get interesting. We rode along as Vonn and her crew put a customized Defender through its paces on the grounds of the historic Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina.
outsidemagazine

What You Missed: Crews Rescue Dog on Mexico’s Highest Peak

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today. Welcome to What You Missed, our daily digest of breaking news and topical perspectives from across the outdoor world. You can also get this news delivered to your email inbox six days a week by signing up for the What You Missed newsletter.
outsidemagazine

What You Missed: Ski Resorts Reliant on Snowmaking for Thanksgiving

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today. Welcome to What You Missed, our daily digest of breaking news and topical perspectives from across the outdoor world. You can also get this news delivered to your email inbox six days a week by signing up for the What You Missed newsletter.
outsidemagazine

outsidemagazine

