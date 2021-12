Wallpaper Engine is a pretty popular animated wallpaper app for computers as it brings a lot of flexibility and options especially when it comes to creating your own. Finally, it is now making its way to Android devices with the latest update. It is actually a companion app for the main PC app but the good news is that it’s free. The Windows app actually costs $3.99 on Steam but now at least you can use it for free on your Android smartphone.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO