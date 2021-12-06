31-year-old man killed after a high-speed crash on Northeast Side (San Antonio, TX) Nationwide Report

A 31-year-old man lost his life following a high-speed crash Sunday morning on the Northeast Side.

As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place on North Loop 1604 E at Nacogdoches Road around 1:30 a.m.

