PHILADELPHIA -- As often as three times a day, Alexandra Hackett posts on her TikTok account, adding another video entry to her chronicle of a 20-month journey with long COVID-19. Some are wry, such as the one showing her haunted by a computer-animated ghost as a metaphor for symptoms that continue her suffering long after the initial illness. Others are fiery. She has no tolerance for COVID-19 deniers or anti-vaxxers, and readily responds to trollish comments. In a few, the really raw ones, the 44-year-old Philadelphia woman seems both anguished and exasperated by a condition that saps her energy, plagues her with inexplicable fevers, and so far evades science's efforts to understand or treat it.

INTERNET ・ 13 DAYS AGO