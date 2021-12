Shopping portal ‘Lolli’ is offering $1 in Bitcoin for every GrubHub purchase you make ($5 for your first order) Lolli is a bit annoying as you can’t see the terms of the offers easily, but a press release was sent out for this. Most other portals only offer cash back on first purchase. Not sure if using a GrubHub promo code will invalidate cash back or not. If you don’t already have an account you can get $5 by using my referral link.

