ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Want To Steal Christmas? Rent The Grinch’s Cave

By Dave Fields
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is your heart three sizes too small? Does the singing from Whoville drive you nuts? There is a perfect place for you to rent this Christmas. On the rental website vacasa.com, you can rent the Grinch's cave this Christmas. The "Grinch's Cave" is currently located in Utah and has...

961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pitcairn Police Searching For ‘The Grinch’ Before Christmas

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITCAIRN (KDKA) – “He is not a dangerous person, but just a very old, grinchy man.” As Christmas approaches, the Pitcairn Police are having a bit of fun on their social media channels. On Friday night, the department posted to their Facebook page that the Grinch did not appear for a sentencing date and is wanted. “The Pitcairn Police Department ask for the help [of the public] in locating this very grinchy man,” the post read. “He is described as being green in color and wearing a Santa suit.” However, the department advised the public that the Grinch will be around the community on December 19 at 1:00 p.m. handing out candy and that children should “take the candy and teach him a lesson.”
PITCAIRN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
Inside the Magic

Grinch’s Cave Becomes a Vacation Rental & We’re Obsessed!

Calling all Grinch fans! Exciting news as Grinch’s cave has become a vacation rental. Yep, you read that right! A home/cave in Utah is stirring up all sorts of excitement with its perfectly designed Grinch lair theming. We’re not sure Dr. Seuss knew just how popular the fictional character, Grinch,...
ORLANDO, FL
Simplemost

You Can Stay In The Grinch’s Cave For Just $20

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If 2021 has you relating more to the Grinch than the merry Whos in...
LIFESTYLE
thesungazette.com

Grinch steals the show at Exeter’s open house

EXETER – You can’t steal a town’s heart for Christmas without the Grinch, and he made his triumphant return to downtown Exeter last Thursday night. For the third straight year, the Exeter Grinch, brought to life by Van Crawford, kicked off the Christmas season in Exeter by detonating a brilliant light show stretching an entire city block along South E Street between Maple to Pine streets. The light show originates from Harvest Wealth Group’s office at the corner of Maple and E streets. Financial advisor Garrett German began a light show at his office five years ago with a dream of one day lighting up all of E Street to Mixter Park. In 2019, German launched the synchronized light show to Exeter’s Main Street with the help of the Exeter Grinch, formerly the Visalia Grinch, and the city of Exeter. The lights are provided by German and Crawford, the chamber is making it apart of its Christmas Open House on Thursday nights in December and the city installed circuit boxes and electrical outlets on the city’s light posts.
EXETER, CA
WILX-TV

‘Be it ever so heinous, there’s no place like home’ - Grinch cave available to rent

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you can’t make it to Whoville, how about a stay in the Grinch’s cave this holiday season?. Located on a remote property outside of Boulder, Utah is a massive 5,700 sq foot recreation of the Grinch’s lair. The kitchen is stocked with essentials like Who-pudding and Who-hash but in true Grinch fashion, there is no internet connection or TV.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#The Cave#The Christmas Spirit
click orlando

Stay inside the Grinch’s cave. Here’s how

BOULDER, Utah – If you’re not necessarily in the holiday spirit, there may be a getaway for you. How about spending the holidays inside the Grinch’s cave?. Vacation rental company Vacasa is teaming up with Dr. Seuss Enterprises to rent out a replica of the Grinch’s Mount Crumpit lair. The...
LIFESTYLE
Huron Daily Tribune

Grinches try to steal Sanford’s shine

About 14 expensive extension cords were stolen recently from Sanford’s Porte Park during the Sanford Shines holiday exhibit. “It’s disgusting,” said Anna Merillat, organizer of Sanford Shines. She said the cords weren’t used for their intended purpose after being stolen. Merillat said one of the cords had...
SANFORD, MI
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
bravotv.com

Toya Bush-Harris' Festive Home Shows "How Christmas Is Supposed to Look"

Toya Bush-Harris is gearing up for Christmas. The Married to Medicine cast member is readying her home for the holidays with the most gorgeous, twinkling decorations. She recently shared a look at her elegant tree and other festive touches on Instagram. "Alright, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas,"...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The best kids’ toys of 2021: Fun for Christmas and beyond

The phrase “like a kid with a new toy” summarises that feeling you get when playing with something new. But selecting a toy for your child – or favourite small relative – is no easy feat.You want something imaginative and inspiring to look at that’s also educational and creative. But you also want it to be built to last, so it can potentially be passed on, or, dare we say it, shared with siblings.We also believe that a good toy shouldn’t be a five-minute wonder – it should be cherished and become a long-term companion. How we testedThese pointers have...
KIDS
PennLive.com

See home’s world record-setting Christmas display with nearly 700K lights

Lagrangeville, N.Y. — When it comes to Christmas lights, Clark Griswold has nothing on an upstate New York family’s nearly 700,000 bulbs. The Gay family, of the Hudson Valley, proudly holds the Guinness World Record for the most lights on a residential property. The family earned the title in 2014 when they hung 601,736 lights around their home. And they beat their own record their year when they set up a dazzling 686,526 lights on their property.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy