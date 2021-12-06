ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expect Power Outages Due To High Winds In These 6 Counties

By Kadie Daye
96.1 The Breeze
 3 days ago
Western New York is expected to see high winds throughout your Monday, with gusts up to about 60 mph. Local meteorologists suggested that it may snow as well, but that appears to have changed, with the current forecast predicting rain showers with a slight chance of that turning into a snow...

