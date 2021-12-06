Expect Power Outages Due To High Winds In These 6 Counties

Effective: 2021-12-11 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Dangerous driving conditions are possible, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Downed trees and power lines are possible. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Modoc County Strong Winds Possible Saturday into Early Sunday A strong frontal system will move across southern Oregon and Northern California Saturday into early Sunday possibly bringing strong and gusty winds to portions of coast and some areas east of the Cascades. HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM EARLY SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25-35 mph with gusts 55-65 mph possible. * WHERE...In California, mainly the Warner Mountains in Modoc County. In Oregon, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County. Portions of Highways 31 from Paisley to Summer Lake, portions of Highway 395 in the Valley Falls area, and portions of Highway 140 near Lakeview could be affected. * WHEN...From 4 AM PST Saturday morning through 4 AM PST Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The watch covers areas where winds could gust 58 mph or greater. A wider area of the counties mentioned could experience advisory level winds with gusts in the 45 to 55 mph range. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

MODOC COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO