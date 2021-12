What happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is most immediately and obviously attributable to one person: Donald Trump. It was Trump’s months of dishonesty about the danger of fraud in the 2020 presidential election that tilled the soil, it was Trump’s months of dishonesty about the election results that sowed the seeds, it was Trump’s weeks of encouragement to show up that day in Washington that yielded the crop.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 12 HOURS AGO