Leading business visionary, real estate developer and philanthropist Rick Caruso has some strong opinions about the rocketing crime wave and anti-police sentiment in Los Angeles. Speaking Friday with KABC’s Frank Mottek (hear the interview here: https://omny.fm/shows/kabc-podcasts/mottek-on-money-12-03-21) Caruso says first, you can’t fight crime when you have 600 fewer police on the...