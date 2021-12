On Wednesday, all three major indices of Wall St. had winded down the day modestly higher with growth stocks stretching out their latest leg of rallies, helping Wall Street coffer up a third straight session of gains, as test data had revealed that the existing vaccines which were initially developed to battle the pandemic’s Wuhan variant, offered protections against the newly identified Omicron variant, too, while Pfizer-BioNTech had claimed to have developed a three-shot course for the new variant, eventually assisting travel stocks to recoup some of the their losses.

